Why hand sanitizers keep being recalled; COVID-19's effect on small business: CBC's Marketplace cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Want this in your inbox? Get the Marketplace newsletter every Friday.

Over 50 hand sanitizers have been recalled by Health Canada

Not all hand sanitizers are effective against COVID-19, and some even include ingredients that may cause skin irritation, eye irritation, upper respiratory system irritation and headaches. Read more about what to look for when purchasing hand sanitizers to help protect you from the novel coronavirus.

Most consumers want to buy local, but it's tough to resist deals during a pandemic

Many of us are being urged to shop local and support small businesses struggling to survive in the wake of COVID-19. But while polls show that most Canadians support this idea, experts say it's hard to get consumers to prioritize shopping locally when they can often secure better deals online from big-box stores. And with more and more people facing financial insecurity, it can be difficult to make decisions based on things other than price. Read more about the challenges facing small businesses.

A billboard ad from American Express encouraging shoppers to spend locally is on display over Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square on Aug. 4. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Everything you need to know about using face masks properly

Now that wearing a mask is an everyday activity for most Canadians, it's a good time to make sure we're using them effectively. For example, pulling a mask down to your chin in between uses might be convenient, but experts say that's not a good idea. Get answers to your burning questions about masks here.

Face masks are becoming a part of everyday life. They're now required in public indoor spaces and on transit in many cities in Canada and the entire provinces of Quebec and Nova Scotia. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

It doesn't look likely that the Canada-US border will open any time soon.

With COVID-19 cases still rising in many American states, the border closure is set to continue. "There's really no reason why the Canadian government, at this point, would want to open it up and subject Canadians to an increased rate of COVID infections," says U.S. immigration lawyer Len Saunders. Canadians can still fly to the U.S., but that rule isn't reciprocal. U.S. visitors remain prohibited from entering Canada via any mode of transport unless they're visiting immediate family members, including dependent children, spouses, and common-law partners. Read more about where the status of the border here.

Several experts in different fields have told CBC News they don't expect the Canada-U.S. border to reopen this year. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

What else is going on?

Opinion: Virtual care can make all the difference when treating the most vulnerable patients

Beyond the pandemic, we need to ensure virtual medicine remains a permanent fixture of our health-care system, writes Dr. Lester Liao.

Sales at Tim Hortons owner fell 31% during pandemic, Restaurant Brands earnings show

But the owner of Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes says sales are now back to 90% of what they were before.

Salmonella outbreak in Canada linked to American red onions

Health officials are urging retailers and restaurants in some provinces to not use, sell or serve red onions imported from the U.S.

Marketplace needs your help

Many of us are looking to get our driveways freshly paved this summer, but not all contractors are created equal. Have you had a challenging experience with a paving contractor? Or has a door-to-door contractor taken your money and not finished the job? Tell us your story at marketplace@cbc.ca.

Do you have a buzzworthy product that you think is bogus? Whether you've seen products that seem too good to be true on Instagram, trendy items on TikTok, or fishy ones on Facebook, we want to hear about it. Email us at marketplace@cbc.ca.

Catch up on past episodes of Marketplace any time on CBC Gem.