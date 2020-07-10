Canada halts Ukraine puppy imports; New rules against vaping ads: CBC's Marketplace Cheat Sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Canada puts temporary halt on puppies from Ukraine

Canadian officials are temporarily halting the importation of puppies from Ukraine after more than 500 dogs were found crammed on a plane last month, and dozens died. But animal welfare advocates say the change isn't expected to put an end to the international puppy trade targeting Canadians.



Marketplace's David Common reports.

Health Canada ban on vaping ads to take effect in August

In the wake of mounting research suggesting that vaping use is on the rise among teenagers, Health Canada is prohibiting advertisements for vapes in areas where youth may be exposed to them. The ban applies to all retail locations and online stores that sell e-cigarettes, except for adult-only establishments. Read more about the changes.

E-cigarette advertising hangs above candy at a convenience store in Toronto in August 2019. (Craig Chivers/CBC)

Fashion retailers scrambling during the pandemic. Here's what they're doing to survive

It's no secret that malls and department stores have been struggling over the last few months, but some businesses may be more poised to weather the storm than others. Larry Rosen, the CEO of Harry Rosen, says his company is surviving by taking advantage of federal support programs and shoring up its liquidity, but that competitors who came into the crisis with a lot of debt are already at risk. Read more about how companies are trying to fight back.

Total retail apparel sales will decrease 28 to 32 per cent in 2020, while luxury apparel sales should drop 16.8 per cent, says Trendex, a marketing intelligence company specializing in the Canadian and Mexican apparel markets. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

The pandemic isn't over. But for Maple Leaf Foods workers, the extra pay is

Maple Leaf Foods is no longer paying employees an extra $2 an hour for working during COVID-19.



That's drawing criticism from employees at the company's plant in Hamilton who say if the risk of working hasn't subsided, neither should the pay.



"At the start, they gave us T-shirts that said 'Not all heroes wear capes' and we really loved those shirts. When we got them we felt, 'OK, they really appreciate us,'" says Chris Bernard, the chief union steward at the plant.



"Now it just doesn't feel like we're heroes anymore. They're saying we're not worth [an extra] $2 an hour." Read more about the Maple Leaf Foods workers speaking out.

Maple Leaf Foods ended its pandemic pay bonus this month. (CBC)

What else is going on?

Uber is getting into the grocery delivery business in Canada

The program will be piloted in Toronto and Montreal.

DavidsTea to 'significantly reduce' number of stores and shift to online selling

The company is restructuring under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, which covers insolvent companies.

Riveted Mesh Floor Lamp recalled due to risk of fire hazard

Certain models of this lamp, sold at Restoration Hardware may overheat, posing a fire risk.

Daiya brand Classic Vanilla Creme Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert recalled due to undeclared milk

People with an allergy or aversion to milk should not consume the product.

