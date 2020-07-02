Why e-waste keeps piling up; is it safe for airlines to sell more seats? CBC's Marketplace Cheat Sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Want this in your inbox? Get the Marketplace newsletter every Friday.

UN report reveals we're trashing more toxic e-waste. Why?

According to the Global E-waste Monitor 2020 report by the United Nations, the world dumped a record 53.6 million tonnes of e-waste last year.



Just 17.4 per cent of it was recycled, meaning that an estimated $57 billion worth of gold, silver, copper, platinum and other high-value, recoverable materials used as components were mostly dumped or burned rather than being collected for treatment and reuse.

Have you been able to get your smartphone, tablet or computer fixed after it broke down? Or were you forced to throw it out and buy a new one? Share your breakdown stories with us by emailing caitlin.taylor@cbc.ca



Read more from the report here.

Discarded cellular phone components are seen inside a workshop in the township of Guiyu, in China's southern Guangdong province, in June 2015. (Tyrone Siu/Reuters)

WestJet and Air Canada start selling more seats but won't guarantee social distancing

On Canada Day, the two airlines began relaxing their on-board physical distancing policies for the first time since the pandemic began.



Both are now selling tickets for adjacent seats, a move that's drawn criticism from some passengers and politicians, like NDP MP Niki Ashton.



"This really speaks to the profit-driven agenda of the airlines," she said. "The Canadian government should be doing a lot more than encouraging or shrugging its shoulders." Read more

A flight attendant wears personal protective equipment in a near-empty plane from Calgary to Vancouver on June 9. Several Canadian airlines now plan to make every seat available for purchase. In Canada, airlines lost about 90 per cent of their revenue as planes sat idle in April and May. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

5 big banks join anti-hate advertising boycott of Facebook

All five of Canada's biggest banks are joining an international boycott of Facebook over concerns that the platform is complicit in promoting racism, violence and misinformation.



Scotiabank, RBC, CIBC, BMO and TD have pledged to stop purchasing ads on the site for the month, aligning themselves with brands such as Lululemon Athletica and Mountain Equipment Co-op in signing onto the StopHateForProfit campaign.



The initiative, spearheaded by organizations like the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League, began in response to growing anti-Semitic and anti-Black rhetoric found on the social media platform. Read more

The bulk of Facebook's revenue comes from global advertising. At least eight million companies advertise on the social media platform. (Reuters)

How to fix Canada's long-term care homes

Experts say the system needs more than just money — it needs a new commitment to improving living conditions for all elderly Canadians. Changes could include tearing down aging care homes and building them from the ground up and reassessing the role of for-profit homes. Read more

Long-term care homes have been hit hard by the COVID-19 virus. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

What else is going on?

How undocumented migrant workers are slipping through Ontario's COVID-19 net

2,000 off-the-books foreign labourers are complicating the pandemic battle in Windsor-Essex.

Consumers warned of toxic ingredient found in hand sanitizer products

The BC Centre for Disease Control is advising people not to use hand sanitizer products manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico.

Fresh Express issues national recall of salads because of cyclospora risk

The company has issued a national recall of a dozen of its bagged salad products due to possible contamination with cyclospora, an intestinal parasite that can cause a wide range of symptoms, including diarrhea, stomach cramps and nausea.

Government plans to extend quarantine rules requiring self-isolation for travellers: federal official

The rules require travellers to wear non-medical face masks until they can self-isolate.

Marketplace needs your help

Many of us are looking to get our driveways freshly paved this summer, but not all contractors are created equal. Have you ever had a negative experience with a paving contractor? Or have they taken your money without finishing the job? Email us at marketplace@cbc.ca

Catch up on past episodes of Marketplace any time on CBC Gem.