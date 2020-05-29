Hardest hit nursing homes have history of violations; Go Public gets action: CBC's Marketplace cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Problems at Ontario long-term care homes were documented for years before COVID-19

A devastating report released by the Canadian military about some of the hardest hit long-term care homes in Ontario detailed disturbing conditions inside the facilities.



The report found cockroaches, rotten food, patients with ulcers left bed-bound, and staff moving from unit to unit wearing contaminated gear across five different homes in Pickering, Scarborough, Etobicoke, North York and Brampton.

WATCH | CBC Marketplace investigation into short staffing at a long-term care home:

Infractions have been documented for years by government inspectors at Ontario long-term care homes named in a military report alleging horrific conditions at the facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. 3:23

But the types of violations outlined in the report are nothing new. All five homes have years of infractions, ones cited by both Liberal and Progressive Conservative governments.

The province now says it is taking over management of four of five homes identified in the report, including Eatonville in Etobicoke, Hawthorne Place in North York, Altamont Care Community in Scarborough, Orchard Villa in Pickering, plus a fifth: Camilla Care in Mississauga. Premier Doug Ford says the province has also launched an investigation that could lead to charges.

Marketplace reporter David Common has been following the crisis in care homes for years and has been reporting on the latest developments.

After her toaster oven caught fire, Whirlpool told this woman to take it up with a company in China

Valerie Hammond didn't know where to turn after Whirlpool refused to cover damage to her home when her countertop oven burst into flames. (Aizick Grimman/CBC)

When Valerie Hammond's countertop oven burst into flames, causing hundreds of dollars in damage to her kitchen, she figured the cost would be covered. But it wasn't until CBC's Go Public got on the case that the company apologized and offered her compensation. Read more

Here's what businesses are doing to try and stop the spread of the virus when they reopen

United Boxing Club owner Geordan Thomas says his business is 'taking as many precautions as we can to make sure that everybody is safe.' His club is looking to invest in window upgrades to enhance ventilation and mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission. (Chris Glover/CBC)

Some businesses are betting on improved ventilation to reduce the risk of COVID-19, even as the science remains inconclusive. Geordan Thomas, the owner of United Boxing Club in Toronto, says he's looking at upgrading the windows and doors in his gym to increase airflow. He says he wants to make sure guests feel more comfortable when they start working out again. Read more

Selling your home? It might be worth less than it was before the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a deep freeze on Canada's real estate industry, as even the process of buying, selling and showing homes is more difficult due to physical distancing requirements. (The Associated Press)

If you're looking to put your home on the market in the foreseeable future, it might go for a little bit less than it did before COVID-19. The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CHMC) expects the number of new homes being built and sold will remain below the levels they were at before COVID-19 until 2022 at least, and prices won't get back to where they were for another two years either. Read more

What else is going on?

Employers need to get serious about preventing workplace injuries in the home during pandemic, expert says

The head of the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour is reminding employers it's their obligation to protect the health and safety of workers, regardless of where they're working.

Wondering when Canadians can start travelling again? Here's what you need to know

Some countries plan to welcome tourists next month, but your travel insurance may not cover COVID-19.

Babies developed blisters, swelling after touching disinfected shopping carts, Manitoba moms say

Calls to Canadian poison control centres for exposure to cleaning products have more than doubled since January.

'Zoom fatigue' is setting in: What it is and how to prevent it

Psychologists say constant video chat meetings are draining users more than in-person conversations.

