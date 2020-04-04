A boost for essential workers; Why some nursing homes say no to 'granny cams': CBC's Marketplace cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Could flights be back to normal by Christmas? Air Canada thinks so

Tim Strauss, the company's vice-president of cargo, says that by the time the winter holidays come around, Canadians will once again be able to fly almost anywhere in the world. But it might be a radically different travel experience than what passengers are used to. Read more.

An Air Canada vice-president predicts Canada's airline industry could reopen worldwide by the end of the year. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Why some nursing homes won't let families install 'granny cams' to check on their loved ones

Many of us are trying to find new ways to keep in touch with loved ones online. But some Canadians have been barred from installing cameras in the rooms of their loved ones at long-term care homes. "I don't want Mom to feel that she's abandoned," says Robin Nelson, whose mother lives at a home in Lakefield, Ont. Read more.

Robin Nelson, 54, holds up pictures taken through a window of her mother Ann, 79, who she has not been able to see in person since March 14. (Jean-Francois Bisson/CBC)

Pay boost coming for some essential workers

The federal government has reached a $4-billion agreement with all provinces and territories to increase the pay of essential workers — some of whom were earning minimum wage, despite being on the front line of the pandemic. Read more.

Essential workers, like those who work at grocery stores, might be getting a pay increase. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

Some EI claimants have found a way to get faster service. What's their trick?

Has this happened to you? Many Canadians have gone weeks without benefits because of problems with their EI applications — problems they're struggling to sort out because they can't get anyone on the phone. A fast-track might exist, but Service Canada officials warn it's not meant to be a replacement for phoning into the call centre. Read more.

A woman checks out a jobs advertisement sign in Toronto on April 29. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

What else is going on?

Workers return to Alberta meat plant despite union's effort to block reopening amid COVID-19

Cargill plant south of Calgary is the site of the largest coronavirus outbreak in North America.

See McDonald's new European restaurant for the coronavirus era

New features include hand-washing at the entrance and cart service for sit-down customers.

Demands grow for national, universal long-term care in response to pandemic

COVID-19-related deaths in nursing homes account for nearly 80 per cent of Canada's total.

Like giant ice cream trucks, supermarkets on wheels get ready to roll into the neighbourhood

New businesses, services target at-home grocery market even beyond COVID-19.

