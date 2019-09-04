Airline compensation questions and coronavirus concerns: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Canadian Transportation Agency flooded with 3,000 complaints over delayed flight compensation

The federal government introduced new regulations on Dec.15 requiring airlines to pay up to $1,000 in compensation for flight delays and cancellations that are within the airline's control and not safety-related. But already there's been push-back about how airlines are doling out the compensation. And the CTA has promised an investigation. Read more

The complaints — 3,037 in all — poured in over the eight-week period between Dec. 15 and Feb. 13. (David Donnelly/CBC)

There's a new way to quickly test for Listeria

A team of Western University scientists have developed a rapid test kit for Listeria, a bacteria that can cause serious illness, in an effort to increase safety and cut costs for food manufacturing companies. Dr. Michael Rieder says that many food manufacturers are required to ship food samples out to get tested for bacteria, but by the time results arrive, it's often too late and products are already on shelves. The new kit may help eliminate this discrepancy. Read more

Western University scientist Dr. Michael Rieder holds an E. Coli testing kit, similar to the newly developed Listeria kit. (Submitted by Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry )

Air Canada cancels flights to China until April as government braces for domestic coronavirus outbreak

Air Canada is extending its suspension of flights between Canada and mainland China until April as the number of coronavirus cases — and the number of countries affected — continues to grow. The airline announced this week that service to Beijing and Shanghai will be cancelled until April 10. Read more

A medical worker checks on a patient at Jinyintan Hospital — designated for new coronavirus-infected patients — in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Chinatopix/The Associated Press)

Canadians finding hundreds of dollars in unclaimed cheques on CRA website

Canadians say they are finding hundreds of dollars they are owed from uncashed cheques thanks to a section on the Canada Revenue Agency's website. (Andriy R/Shutterstock)

A little-known feature on the Canada Revenue Agency's website is netting some Canadians hundreds of dollars they are owed from uncashed government cheques. Here's how to find it: log in and go to the bottom of the "related services section" on the right side.

(CBC News)

What else is going on?

Air New Zealand to test out bunk beds in economy class

Good news for travellers who think economy airline seats are small enough to make you feel like cattle: now you can opt for a capsule hotel in the sky instead.

Canada to conduct flight tests on grounded Boeing 737 Max fleet

The country's top aviation officials said Canada will conduct its own flight tests to examine whether the grounded Boeing 737 Max fleet is safe to fly after two deadly crashes.

Canada poised to lose lobster edge in China in wake of U.S. trade deal

Canadian lobster fishers may soon lose their edge in the Chinese market thanks to a rule change that could exempt Maine lobster from punitive tariffs.

The latest in recalls

These snowboard bindings have been recalled due to a fall hazard.

These steaks and tuna loins have been recalled due to elevated levels of histamine.

These profiteroles and eclairs have been recalled due to a possible Salmonella contamination.

