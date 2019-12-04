Holiday scams to watch out for; Prepare to pay more for groceries in 2020: Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

4 scams to watch out for this holiday season

The RCMP says the incidence of scams tends to rise in December, but we've got you covered. Be on the lookout for SIM swapping scams, online shopping deals that seem too good to be true, loan scams and calls from people claiming to be Service Canada representatives.

One scam, called SIM swapping, could allow fraudsters to gain access to the apps on your phone, and any account information stored in them. (Jason Reed/Reuters)

Get ready to spend more on groceries next year

The average Canadian family will pay up to an extra $487 for food next year, according to an annual report that highlights climate change as a big culprit for rising prices, especially in the produce department. "We're deliberately pointing out that, you know: climate change is causing the droughts, is causing the bad snowstorms that's impacting prices," says Simon Somogyi, lead researcher from Ontario's University of Guelph.

The report calls the impact of changing weather patterns on our food systems through droughts, forest fires, heavy precipitation, reduced freshwater access and rising sea levels "the elephant in the room" for 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Nova Scotia outlaws flavoured e-cigarettes and juices. Is your province next?

The move, which makes Nova Scotia the first province in the country to ban flavoured vaping products, will come into effect on April 20. Nova Scotia Health Minister Randy Delorey believes it's a good first step, and one that will help contribute to a reduction in the number of youth vaping.

Ahmed Milleti, 22, vapes at Dalhousie University in Halifax. The Nova Scotia government says there has been an increase in youth vaping in the province and the ban taking effect in April will help combat that. (Robert Short/CBC)

Organ transplants are increasing ... but so is the wait list

As transplant technology improves and Canada's population ages, more people are opting for organ transplants, says the Canadian Institution for Health Information (CIHI), and this increased demand is leading to longer waiting times for patients in need. Last year, according to CIHI, more than 200 people died while waiting for an organ transplant.

As more people opt for organ transplants, increased demand is leading to longer waiting times for patients in need, according to a report released Thursday. Each binder represents someone in Atlantic Canada waiting for an organ donation. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

What else is going on?

Canadian communities are tapping into greener ways to heat and cool buildings. District energy systems are increasingly being adopted as a way to provide a greener, more efficient, more reliable source of heat.

The road to vaping. Less than two years ago, the federal government officially welcomed the vaping industry to Canada. The belief among policy-makers and public health experts was that e-cigarettes were safer than combustible cigarettes and would help smokers kick their habit. That's not what happened.

Potato prices rising in the wake of poor harvests. Cold and wet weather in North America this fall is driving up the price of potatoes.

Uber received more than 3,000 reports of sexual assaults in the U.S. in 2018. The report comes as Uber is under pressure from regulators in many cities, including London, which recently rescinded the company's licence to carry passengers over a "pattern of failures" on safety and security.

The latest in recalls

