Plastic surgeon may face suit; MPP seeks retirement home investigation: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet
Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.
Ontario MPP calls for retirement homes investigation following Marketplace story
After our reporting into how some seniors' homes are using trespass orders to ban family members from visiting their loved ones, one Ontario MPP is calling for a full investigation. In our story, we talked to Mary Sardelis, who was banned from visiting her 97-year-old mother's Ottawa retirement home for nearly a year.
Class-action lawsuit alleges plastic surgeon violated patients' privacy rights
Dr. Martin Jugenburg — a plastic surgeon known online as Dr. 6ix — could face a class-action lawsuit over allegations that he breached the privacy rights of patients by recording them — sometimes in a state of undress — without their consent using surveillance cameras inside his clinic. Last year, a Marketplace investigation found security cameras in examination rooms at his clinic in the Fairmont Royal York hotel in Toronto.
Record number of complaints filed against Canadian telcos
It's no secret that Canadians have some strong feelings about their telecommunications providers, and the numbers bear this out. From 2018 to 2019, the industry's mediator says we filed a record-breaking number of complaints — nearly 19,300 of them. The share of these complaints (over 40 per cent) were billing errors, followed by contract disputes (over 30 per cent) and dissatisfaction with service delivery (over 20 per cent).
Why it's so difficult to get a handle on E. coli and romaine lettuce
Canada is in the midst of its fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in two years, and experts say one of the main contributors to the problem lies in how romaine lettuce is usually grown in irrigated fields. Leafy greens such as lettuce can become contaminated in the field by soil, water, animals or improperly composted manure or during handling, storing and transport.
What else is going on?
This dermatologist says we need strict rules to curb laser hair removal injuries. Toronto dermatologist Dr. Lisa Kellett says she sees "tons" of patients — about 200 a year — with the type of burns and scars recently experienced by a British Columbia woman who underwent laser hair removal.
Early retirement can increase risk of early death, research suggests. Huh? It turns out Freedom 55 might have a downside, according to researchers from Harvard and State University of New York.
How stores like Costco use everything from layout to smell to make you open your wallet. That sensory overload you feel at Costco might be by design — and it might be subtly pushing you to buy more stuff.
Pharmacists want to prescribe medication for more minor ailments. Many of them say this would help alleviate stress on our health-care system.
Ontario education minister announces new measures to fight bullying in schools. The new measures come in the wake of a Marketplace investigation into violence at Canadian schools.
The latest in recalls:
- This mozzarella has been recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination.
- This LED light might be a possible fire hazard.
- These products sold by the Dutta Health Centre-Ayurvedic Clinic might pose health risks.
- This wood oil has been recalled due to incorrect labelling and hazard information.
- These dried figs have been recalled due to the presence of insects.
- These weiners might be contaminated with Listeria.
- These salad products might be an E. coli risk.
- This gram flour snack might contain undeclared wheat.
