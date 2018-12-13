Plastic surgeon may face suit; MPP seeks retirement home investigation: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Ontario MPP calls for retirement homes investigation following Marketplace story

After our reporting into how some seniors' homes are using trespass orders to ban family members from visiting their loved ones, one Ontario MPP is calling for a full investigation. In our story, we talked to Mary Sardelis, who was banned from visiting her 97-year-old mother's Ottawa retirement home for nearly a year.

Class-action lawsuit alleges plastic surgeon violated patients' privacy rights

Dr. Martin Jugenburg — a plastic surgeon known online as Dr. 6ix — could face a class-action lawsuit over allegations that he breached the privacy rights of patients by recording them — sometimes in a state of undress — without their consent using surveillance cameras inside his clinic. Last year, a Marketplace investigation found security cameras in examination rooms at his clinic in the Fairmont Royal York hotel in Toronto.

Record number of complaints filed against Canadian telcos

It's no secret that Canadians have some strong feelings about their telecommunications providers, and the numbers bear this out. From 2018 to 2019, the industry's mediator says we filed a record-breaking number of complaints — nearly 19,300 of them. The share of these complaints (over 40 per cent) were billing errors, followed by contract disputes (over 30 per cent) and dissatisfaction with service delivery (over 20 per cent).

Telecom complaints commissioner Howard Maker says his organization reviewed more than 19,000 complaints from customers in the past year, mostly about billing and contract disputes. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Why it's so difficult to get a handle on E. coli and romaine lettuce

Canada is in the midst of its fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in two years, and experts say one of the main contributors to the problem lies in how romaine lettuce is usually grown in irrigated fields. Leafy greens such as lettuce can become contaminated in the field by soil, water, animals or improperly composted manure or during handling, storing and transport.

Romaine lettuce can be seen at a store in Mountain View, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. FDA and CDC officials have urged people not to buy romaine lettuce from California's Salinas Valley. (Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto/Getty)

