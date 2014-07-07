A new scam targets Canadians and food-borne illnesses are set to rise: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Health Canada stops sale of vaginal detox products following Marketplace investigation

Goddess Vaginal Detox Pearls have been advertised as a product that can be used to rid the body of toxins, ex-boyfriends and even sexual trauma. But after a Marketplace investigation found fault with these claims, Health Canada stepped in and took action by demanding a stop to all sales of the unapproved product in Canada.

Goddess Vaginal Detox Pearls are filled with herbal ingredients, including borneol, a substance that Health Canada issued a warning about in 2002. (Jenny Cowley/CBC)

Scammers are posing as government officials to steal money and gain access to personal information

Canadians across the country have been getting phone calls from scammers claiming to come from several different federal government departments. Some potential victims have been told their social insurance numbers have been compromised, while others have been told they owe the government money and are in legal trouble.

Canada's telecom companies say they are rolling out new technology to reduce the number of these calls. (Phil Noble/Reuters)

Is climate change to blame for an increase in food-borne illnesses?

It's scary to think about, but a Canadian food safety expert says more people are getting sick from their food, and climate change appears to be a culprit. Everything from increased flooding to rising ocean temperatures could be to blame.

From warming weather that makes it easier for harmful bacteria to grow on food to more powerful and frequent storms that spread contaminants on crops, climate change appears to be making food-borne illnesses even more common. (Shutterstock)

We tested 11 pairs of basketball shoes to find out if price determines performance

So, did it? Our Marketplace investigation revealed that price doesn't always equal performance. One of the least expensive shoes we tested emerged as one of the strongest overall performers. But to find out the full results, you'll have to watch our full episode.

Jakari Deer, left, Dave Deer and Linda Chiba are all basketball fans. They say they believe price is a good indicator of how a basketball shoe will perform on the court. (Joe Fiorino/CBC)

What else is going on?

Workplace mental health programs deliver healthier bottom lines. A new analysis from Deloitte found a median return on investment of $1.62 for every $1 invested in workplace mental health.



'Don't take a chance, dump your stash,' says lawyer after Air Canada flight diverted to U.S. An Air Canada spokesperson says the company's cannabis policy states that in the event of a diversion, a passenger refused entry into a country because of cannabis possession is responsible for the consequences, including payment for the return trip home.



Telecom companies moving to block spoofed calls. Scam artists have been "spoofing" the phone numbers of more than a dozen government departments. But they may not be able to do so much longer.



'What a mess': McDonald's customers frustrated as 'Hamburglar' hacks more app accounts. The company says incidents are rare and it's "confident in the security of our app."



An alternative milk star is born. Oat milk sales are up 250 per cent in Canada over the past year.

Are noisy restaurants harmful to your health? With Makda Ghebreslassie

When you're out for dinner, do you ever have trouble keeping up with the conversation because it's too loud? It's been a topic we've been talking about here at Marketplace. Why are restaurants so noisy? And what can be done about all that racket?



So we asked you, our viewers, in an online survey just how much sound bothers you, and which restaurants you think are the noisiest. Then we tested the noise levels at some of the top chain restaurants you told us about. We used an app that measures sound decibels and the results might surprise you.



It got me wondering just how much noise I am exposed to in my life and what it's doing to my health. So I wore a noise-monitoring meter for a day. It turns out big cities are really noisy places, even if we're used to it. We took the results to an exposure scientist who explained noise at certain consistent levels can be harmful to our health. Not only can it lead to hearing loss, but in some cases it could increase your risk for heart failure and stroke.

Make sure to tune in to our investigation. We'll reveal the noisiest restaurant chain in our test, and show you solutions some restaurants are trying to keep customers coming back.



— Makda and the Marketplace Team.