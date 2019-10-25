We investigate school violence: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Want this in your inbox? Get the Marketplace newsletter every Friday.

We asked students directly about school violence

In a groundbreaking survey, we asked more than 4,000 Canadian young people between the ages of 14 and 21 about their experiences with physical and sexual violence at school. The results were eye-opening.

Jaxson Da Silva-Trudell said he thought his cousin Jayden had died after being violently attacked steps away from his high school campus in September 2018. This incident is just one of many we learned about during our investigation into school violence. (Caitlin Taylor/CBC)

Around 1 in 7 girls say they were sexually assaulted by another student, CBC survey finds





Albigail Wieffering holds up a poster that is part a public awareness campaign around sexual harassment and assault. She was one of the students at Stephenville High School in western Newfoundland who protested against her school board's decision to allow a male student accused of sexual assault back into school with his alleged accusers. (Lindsay Bird/CBC) Fifteen per cent of girls who answered a CBC-commissioned anonymous survey say they've had a sexual act forced upon them, including oral sex or being forced to touch someone in a sexual manner.

He was brutally attacked. His school didn't report it.

Taza DeLuna was only 14 when he was violently attacked by two other students at his Collingwood, Ont., high school in 2017. But that attack, which he says marked the moment "his childhood died," was not reported by his high school. Violence protection expert Tracy Vaillancourt worries that incidents like this show that schools aren't taking the matter seriously.

Taza DeLuna was attacked at school in Collingwood, Ont., in September 2017. His injuries were so severe that he had to be hospitalized. (Caitlin Taylor/CBC)

What else is going on?

Student-on-student sexual violence highest in Prairies, survey finds. More than a third of Manitoba students say they have been the target of unwanted sexual comments

Violent, homophobic incidents common in high schools but few students report them. One in four Greater Toronto Area high school students have been subjected to hateful, homophobic, transphobic comments, survey finds



Banks deny compensation when hackers steal customers' money. Financial institutions should be liable when customers lose savings, policy researcher says



How a telecommunications mix-up affected the lives of two strangers. A man and a woman say their privacy has been breached after a mix-up at a telecommunications company left them with the same phone number.



How Zantac went from world's best-selling drug to being pulled from store shelves. Sanofi recalls over-the-counter Zantac in the United States and Canada



P.E.I. senior spends 9 nights in ER waiting for long-term care bed. More than 200 Islanders are waiting for long-term care services

The latest in recalls

This toy tractor has been recalled due to a laceration hazard.

has been recalled due to a laceration hazard. These raw beef and veal products have been recalled due to possible E.coli contamination.

products have been recalled due to possible E.coli contamination. These fishballs might contain dangerous bacteria.

might contain dangerous bacteria. This Aladdin genie doll could pose a choking hazard.

School violence: How to fight for safer schools

This week, our team at Marketplace did something a little different. We went in-depth on a subject that hits close to home for so many of us: school violence.



Do you know how many violent incidents have happened at your kid's school? Finding out may be a challenge. Many school boards and districts keep track, but we discovered they carefully guard those records. Some asked for large fees, others worried about damage to their reputation when we asked them to release figures on how many times students reported physical and sexual violence at school.



So we took a different approach. We asked students themselves. We surveyed 4,000 young people across the country aged 14 to 21, asking what they've seen and what they have personally experienced.



If you have kids in school, we want to show you what could be happening behind closed doors.



As our survey found, some disturbing violence starts very early, and schools sometimes let students down when it comes to how they respond.



Catch up on this episode and others on CBC Gem.

— The Marketplace Team