Legal weed turns 1 and seafood test uncovers fishy fish: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet
Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.
Looking for legal edibles?
If you're looking to chow down on some THC-infused gummy worms or brownies, you'll still have to wait a few months to buy them in store. Cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals became legal on Thursday, but they won't be for sale until mid-December at the earliest.
Black market weed still going strong
Is that really wild salmon?
That wild salmon you paid a premium for might actually be farmed, and that red snapper might not even be red snapper. After an ocean advocacy group decided to look into seafood bought in Montreal, they discovered that more than half of the samples they tested were mislabelled — and 34 per cent were an entirely different species than advertised.
Testing Credit Karma, Equifax, Borrowell and Transunion
ICYMI: A Marketplace investigation found that the same consumer is likely to get significantly different credit scores from different websites — and,chances are none of those scores actually matches the one lenders consult when deciding your financial fate. Watch our full report here.
What else is going on?
CBD-infused drinks for athletes are coming. An ex-NHL player is involved in a plan to launch CBD-infused sports drinks.
Air Canada drops 737 Max from flight schedule until Feb. 14. The 737 Max has been grounded worldwide since mid-March following fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.
Companies must recruit more women to cybersecurity, experts say. The industry desperately needs more skilled workers to help protect our data, yet experts in the field say it has only just begun to explore one obvious solution: recruit more women.
Lululemon investigating after report alleges abuses at Bangladesh factory. Factory workers said they were verbally abused, beaten, forced to work overtime and paid the equivalent of $140 Cdn a month to make clothes for the company, according to an investigation by the U.K.'s Guardian newspaper.
The latest in recalls
- These raw beef and raw veal products might be contaminated with E. coli.
- These ready-to-eat sausages might be contaminated with salmonella.
- This powdered infant formula may be contaminated with Cronobacter spp.
- This corned beef and pastrami might be contaminated with listeria.
- These mid-century three-drawer chests have been recalled due to a possible tip over and entrapment hazard.
- These wind-up toys have been recalled due to a choking hazard.
- This mechanical heat detector has been recalled due to potential failure to operate.
School violence: How to fight for safer schools
This Friday: We test school boards across the country by asking one question: How many students have attacked other students? The majority of schools refused to answer, so we decided to just ask students themselves. We commissioned a national survey asking youth about their experiences with physical and sexual violence, homophobia and racism — from kindergarten to grade 12. This months-long CBC News and Marketplace investigation reveals student-on-student violence in schools is all too common, and drastically underreported — and it starts as early as the elementary grades.
Do you have a story to share about what's happening at a school in your community?
