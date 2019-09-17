Tea troubles and e-transfer woes: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet
Bank customers blamed for e-transfer fraud
Many financial institutions claim you're protected from fraud when you e-transfer money, but you might want to read the fine print. Dozens of customers say they've had to fight to get their money back after it was stolen.
Some tea bags may shed billions of microplastics
You may have noticed that fancier tea now comes in "silken" bags instead of paper. Well, it turns out these bags could be releasing billions of microplastics when placed in hot water.
Business as usual for Juul in Canada
The popular e-cigarette company will suspend all broadcast, print and digital product advertising amid a vaping industry crackdown in the United States. But north of the border, there's no plan to change Juul's strategy.
High rents make housing a big election issue
Marketplace's David Common explains why skyrocketing rental rates across the country are making housing a key election issue for voters.
What else is going on?
Vaping industry insiders want to know what brand was involved in London teen's near-fatal illness. But the city's medical officer says the brand doesn't matter.
Unnecessary vitamin B12 shots costing Ontario millions. Most seniors getting B12 shots in the province don't need them
Federal food safety agency suspends meat packing company's licence. Toronto-based Ryding-Regency Meat Packers is one of a small number of kosher producers in Canada.
How Canadian investigators use DNA to track down contaminated food. Experts say Canada has become a world leader in preventing illness and saving lives by tracking down the source of dangerous bacteria and other pathogens that invade the country's food supply.
The latest in recalls
- This dishwasher might be a fire hazard..
- This salad kit might be contaminated with Listeria.
- These beef and veal products might have E.coli.
- Additional ranitidine drugs have been recalled.
- This beef cheek brand has been recalled due to E.coli
- This USB floor box might be a fire hazard.
- These ground beef, pork and burger products have been recalled due to E.coli.
- All lots of Gripe Water – Alcohol And Preservative Free have been recalled because of contamination.
- This chicken concentrate has been recalled due to yeast and mould.
- Beef burgers and lean ground beef have been recalled due to E.coli.
- This chocolate bar has been recalled due to undeclared milk and soy.
- These cannabis capsules have been recalled due to incorrect cannabinoid values.
