Tea troubles and e-transfer woes: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Bank customers blamed for e-transfer fraud

Many financial institutions claim you're protected from fraud when you e-transfer money, but you might want to read the fine print. Dozens of customers say they've had to fight to get their money back after it was stolen.

E-transfers are a popular way to send money electronically from one bank account to another. But they can be susceptible to hacking. CBC's Erica Johnson explains how to protect yourself. 2:10

Some tea bags may shed billions of microplastics

You may have noticed that fancier tea now comes in "silken" bags instead of paper. Well, it turns out these bags could be releasing billions of microplastics when placed in hot water.

Some tea bags could be releasing billions of microplastics when placed in hot water. (Shutterstock / slawomir.gawryluk)

Business as usual for Juul in Canada

The popular e-cigarette company will suspend all broadcast, print and digital product advertising amid a vaping industry crackdown in the United States. But north of the border, there's no plan to change Juul's strategy.

Juul is suspending all broadcast, print and digital product advertising amid a vaping crackdown in the U.S. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

High rents make housing a big election issue

Marketplace's David Common explains why skyrocketing rental rates across the country are making housing a key election issue for voters.

Jeff Gallant, a single father in Charlottetown, has twice been forced to leave rental houses because the owners decided to sell or renovate. (David Common/CBC)

What else is going on?

Vaping industry insiders want to know what brand was involved in London teen's near-fatal illness. But the city's medical officer says the brand doesn't matter.



Unnecessary vitamin B12 shots costing Ontario millions. Most seniors getting B12 shots in the province don't need them



Federal food safety agency suspends meat packing company's licence. Toronto-based Ryding-Regency Meat Packers is one of a small number of kosher producers in Canada.



How Canadian investigators use DNA to track down contaminated food. Experts say Canada has become a world leader in preventing illness and saving lives by tracking down the source of dangerous bacteria and other pathogens that invade the country's food supply.

Are you fed up with hidden travel fees?

(CBC Marketplace)

The latest in recalls

