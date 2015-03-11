CBD questions answered, vaping rules urged: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Health groups call for immediate vaping regulations

How did vaping become so popular and widespread? According to a board member of Heart & Stroke, one of the health groups that have banded together to call for regulations, the lack of rules has "unleashed a torrent of addiction" across Canada.

Various health groups in Canada want Ottawa to step in to address a vaping situation they are calling a crisis. (Craig Chivers/CBC)

What's the deal with CBD?

More and more of us are interested in its use and potential health benefits, but exactly what those benefits might be have been harder to parse. That's why our health team created this primer to answer your FAQs ahead of the Oct. 17 legalization of cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals.

An oral administration syringe loaded with CBD hemp oil for treating a severely-ill child is shown at a home in Colorado Springs, Colo., in 2014. (Brennan Linsley/The Associated Press)

Novartis halts Zantac distribution

As a precautionary measure, Health Canada has issued a stop distribution request for Zantac as it gathers more information about contaminants found in the heartburn drug. A distribution halt is different from a recall and that means the existing stock of the drugs in pharmacies or stores can still be sold.

A photo illustration of Zantac tablets and other medications containing ranitidine. Regulators worldwide including in Canada are investigating how some acid-reducing and heartburn medicines, including Zantac, contain low levels of a cancer-causing impurity. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty )

Passengers fighting airlines for rightful compensation

It's only been a few months since new rights for airline passengers have gone into effect, but there's already trouble brewing. Some passengers say they've had to fight tooth and nail with airlines to collect compensation for being denied boarding that they're entitled to under the new regulations.

Chelsea Williamson and her husband Sean Fitzpatrick pose outside the Edmonton airport ahead of their honeymoon, before they learned they had been bumped from their WestJet flight. (Submitted by Chelsea Williamson)

What else is going on?

First case of vaping-related illness reported in Canada. There have been hundreds of vaping-related illnesses reported in the United States, but until this case, there'd been none reported in Canada.



Ford recalls some vehicles due to sharp seat frame edge. The company says the sharp edges have led to 31 reports of hand injuries, and now more than 23,000 of its 2017 Ford Explorer vehicles are being recalled in Canada.



When it comes to personal finances, most Canadian voters have the same concerns. Whether it's the threat of jobs being replaced by automation, fears of a financial downturn or debt, Canadians are on the same page more often than you might think.



Could complaining on Facebook cost you? A nurse who was found guilty of professional misconduct for making online comments about her grandfather's health care will soon learn whether she had the right to make them.



Tim Hortons pulls Beyond Meat products from most of Canada. The plant-based Beyond Burger and Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches have been pulled from Tim Hortons restaurants across the country, except in British Columbia and Ontario.

The latest in recalls

