Airline watchdog looking into complaints, vaping illnesses rise: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Want this in your inbox? Get the Marketplace newsletter every Friday.

Watchdog investigating Air Transat and Swoop

Have you ever had a bad experience on a flight and wondered if your airline crossed the line? Canada's airline watchdog is now investigating after multiple complaints were made about a burst of flight cancellations from low-cost carrier Swoop and an Air Transat flight delay in Rome that left passengers stranded on the tarmac for hours.

Swoop, the ultra-low cost carrier launched by WestJet, cancelled 30 flights between July 1 and 10 due to unscheduled maintenance. (Swoop)

What you should know about vaping illnesses

If you've been following the news that health officials in the United States have reported hundreds of serious respiratory illnesses among people who use e-cigarettes, including at least six deaths, you've likely wondered what this means for Canadians. Doctors here say the news is concerning.

A liquid nicotine solution is poured into a vaping device at a store in New York in 2014. (Frank Franklin II/The Associated Press)

Passengers with disabilities say new rules increase air travel barriers

While the new guidlines were ostensibly designed to make air travel more accessible, many advocates are saying they don't go far enough — and in some cases mark a step backward.

Tracy Odell, 61, president of Citizens with Disabilities Ontario and a lifelong advocate, poses for a photograph alongside an image of her daughter's wedding in the United States, which she was unable to travel to. Odell was at her home in Scarborough, Ont., on Aug. 22. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press)

Was your leather made in Brazil?

If you've noticed fast-fashion retailers like H&M are trying to be more transparent about environmental issues, you're not alone. H&M will no longer purchase Brazilian leather over concerns about how cattle farming may be contributing to Amazon wildfires. In 2018, Marketplace investigated what really happens after we recycle our clothes at H&M.

Low-cost fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB said Sept. 6 it is suspending leather purchases from Brazil in response to the Amazon fires. (Mark Lennihan/The Associated Press)

Canada's noisiest restaurants: Take our survey

(CBC Marketplace )

We want to hear about Canada's noisiest restaurants, and we need your help. Take our brief survey here.

What else is going on?

The latest in recalls

To eat or not to eat: We want to hear from you

(CBC Marketplace )

Does your family go to war over milk, eggs and the latest food trends? Tell us all about your food dilemmas by emailing katie.pedersen@cbc.ca.

This is your Marketplace

Save the date! Our season premiere airs Friday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m./8:30 p.m. NT. You can watch it on CBC TV, the CBC Gem app or YouTube. We're excited to show you what we've been working on, as our team of investigative journalists puts everyday products and services to the test. You can catch up on previous Marketplace investigations on CBC Gem.