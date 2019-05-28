Airline watchdog looking into complaints, vaping illnesses rise: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet
Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.
Watchdog investigating Air Transat and Swoop
Have you ever had a bad experience on a flight and wondered if your airline crossed the line? Canada's airline watchdog is now investigating after multiple complaints were made about a burst of flight cancellations from low-cost carrier Swoop and an Air Transat flight delay in Rome that left passengers stranded on the tarmac for hours.
What you should know about vaping illnesses
If you've been following the news that health officials in the United States have reported hundreds of serious respiratory illnesses among people who use e-cigarettes, including at least six deaths, you've likely wondered what this means for Canadians. Doctors here say the news is concerning.
Passengers with disabilities say new rules increase air travel barriers
While the new guidlines were ostensibly designed to make air travel more accessible, many advocates are saying they don't go far enough — and in some cases mark a step backward.
Was your leather made in Brazil?
If you've noticed fast-fashion retailers like H&M are trying to be more transparent about environmental issues, you're not alone. H&M will no longer purchase Brazilian leather over concerns about how cattle farming may be contributing to Amazon wildfires. In 2018, Marketplace investigated what really happens after we recycle our clothes at H&M.
Canada's noisiest restaurants: Take our survey
We want to hear about Canada's noisiest restaurants, and we need your help. Take our brief survey here.
What else is going on?
- GM recalls nearly 3.8 million pickups, SUVs to fix brake issues. Under pressure from the U.S. federal government, General Motors is recalling nearly 3.8 million big pickup trucks and SUVs in the United States and Canada to fix a brake problem.
- CBD oil is seen as a magic elixir — but the jury is still out on its medical effectiveness. We've all had a friend who has recommended we try CBD oil for everything from joint pain to anxious thoughts, but is it really as magical as some people make it out to be?
- Political disinformation is rampant online. How can voters cope? With the federal election officially underway, here's what you can do to watch out for fake news.
- The battle between Foodora and couriers could define 'how we do work in this century' If successful, Foodora couriers could become Canada's first unionized app-based workforce.
The latest in recalls
- This bath toy might be a choking hazard.
- This queso is at risk of spoilage.
- This battery charger for ride-on cars might not be compliant with safety standards.
- This wood restoration agent is at risk of corrosion.
- This asthma medication may contain silicone oil.
- This fabric resister might be a flammability and aspiration hazard.
