Airlines hit with fines, underagers buying vapes: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Underagers still buying vapes
If you have teenagers in the house, heads up: Despite laws in Ontario aimed at preventing people under the age of 19 from buying vaping products, some parents say their teens have been able to find specialty shops or corner stores that will sell them to minors anyway.
Airlines hit with $45K in fines
Do you know what rights you're entitled to while flying? Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat and Porter Airlines were hit with $45K in fines after being accused of failing to post passengers' rights information at designated locations in airports. In 2017, we investigated whether an air passenger bill of rights will give you the protections you want.
Has your Fitbit been acting up?
For the past month, the company behind Fitbit has remained silent while customer complaints mounted over a recent software update for its Charge 2 fitness tracker that ruined some devices. But this week, in the wake of a CBC News investigation, Fitbit acknowledged there's a problem.
SmileDirectClub files suit against Manitoba dentists
A company that offers an alternative way to fix your teeth has just filed a lawsuit against the Manitoba Dental Association. SmileDirectClub is a U.S. company that mails retainers directly to clients. They are suing over emails the MDA sent to members reminding them they must provide patients with in-person exams, and that taking impressions of teeth for retainers is a regulated activity that must be done with a dentist on site. SmileDirect, which sometimes bypasses those steps, is accusing the MDA of making "false or misleading statements" and says it is not subject to regulation by the dental association.
What else is going on?
- WestJet drops 737 Max 8 from holiday schedule. Rather than wait to see if Transport Canada will approve the aircraft to fly before the holiday season, WestJet is taking the Boeing 737 Max 8 off its holiday schedule altogether.
- Most new vehicles will soon remind people to check the back seat. By the 2025 model year, nearly all new vehicles sold in the U.S. will come with electronic reminders for people to check back seats so they don't leave children behind.
- A Calgary startup is turning CO2 emissions into handcrafted soap. CleanO2's new system aims to reduce energy costs and capture greenhouse gas emissions.
- Months-long wait for death certificates is taking an emotional and financial toll on Quebec families. The average wait time in the province is 3 times the national average — or more.
The latest in recalls
- This dried cannabis might have an incorrect cannabinoid value.
- These chicken nuggets might contain bone fragments.
- These slime suckers could be a chemical hazard.
- This sleep suit might be a flammability hazard.
- These mowers might be an entanglement hazard.
- These art supply products might have missing bilingual and hazard information.
- These chicken samosas may be contaminated with stones or pieces of wood.
- These pâtés might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
- This salad dressing may include undeclared mustard.
- These fish products might include undeclared egg.
- These chairs might include an excess of lead.
- This robe might be a flammability hazard.
