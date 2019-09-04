Airlines hit with fines, underagers buying vapes: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Underagers still buying vapes

If you have teenagers in the house, heads up: Despite laws in Ontario aimed at preventing people under the age of 19 from buying vaping products, some parents say their teens have been able to find specialty shops or corner stores that will sell them to minors anyway.

Toronto-area parents are frustrated underage teens are able to buy vaping products directly from specialty shops and corner stores. (Jonathan Dupaul/CBC)

Airlines hit with $45K in fines

Do you know what rights you're entitled to while flying? Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat and Porter Airlines were hit with $45K in fines after being accused of failing to post passengers' rights information at designated locations in airports. In 2017, we investigated whether an air passenger bill of rights will give you the protections you want.

Has your Fitbit been acting up?

For the past month, the company behind Fitbit has remained silent while customer complaints mounted over a recent software update for its Charge 2 fitness tracker that ruined some devices. But this week, in the wake of a CBC News investigation, Fitbit acknowledged there's a problem.

Sunny Malhi of Edmonton said his Charge 2 Fitbit died following the software update. Now the screen only shows the battery icon. (submitted by Sunny Mahli)

SmileDirectClub files suit against Manitoba dentists

A company that offers an alternative way to fix your teeth has just filed a lawsuit against the Manitoba Dental Association. SmileDirectClub is a U.S. company that mails retainers directly to clients. They are suing over emails the MDA sent to members reminding them they must provide patients with in-person exams, and that taking impressions of teeth for retainers is a regulated activity that must be done with a dentist on site. SmileDirect, which sometimes bypasses those steps, is accusing the MDA of making "false or misleading statements" and says it is not subject to regulation by the dental association.

A SmileDirectClub client gets her teeth scanned at one of the company's physical locations. (Christen Whitney/SmileDirectClub)

Canada's noisiest restaurants: Take our survey

(CBC Marketplace )

What else is going on?

The latest in recalls

