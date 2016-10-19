Nursing home deaths, Red Bull lawsuit: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Coroners sound alarm on nursing home staffing

Coroners who investigated three deaths at a Gatineau, Que., nursing home say the lack of personnel and qualified employees is having an impact on the health system. The deficiencies have prompted the coroners to call for an investigation by Quebec's nursing oversight body. In a previous investigation, we took hidden cameras into an Ontario nursing home to see how staffing shortages could affect patient care.

Toyota customers fuming over missing parts

Toyota owners coast to coast have been left in the dark about when parts needed to repair their vehicles will arrive. The company says the issue has been caused by a "planned systems transformation to provide an improved overall customer experience."

Catrina Brown of Halifax said she has waited two months for her Toyota to be repaired because the collision centre can't get parts from the company. She is shown here with a rental car. (Robert Short/CBC)

Red Bull settlement payout

You could be entitled to up to $10 in compensation thanks to a class-action lawsuit against Red Bull. The company allegedly "failed to inform consumers of the inherent dangers concerning the ingestion of its caffeinated energy drinks," according to a consumer rights law firm. Canadians have until mid October to make a claim.

Canadians who consumed or bought a Red Bull energy drink between Jan. 1, 2007 and July 23, 2019, could be entitled to up to $10 in compensation. (Simon Dawson/Reuters)

Warning about FlightHub, JustFly

Following a CBC News story about complaints against online travel agency FlightHub, the Better Business Bureau now says FlightHub and sister company JustFly generated nearly 800 customer complaints over the past 12 months. The business watchdog says many of the complaints are similar.

Adrian Dywan of Niagara Falls, Ont., got his money back plus gift certificates from FlightHub after CBC News contacted the online travel agency about the invalid ticket he purchased on the site. (Submitted by Adrian Dwyer)

Canada's noisiest restaurants: Take our survey

We want to hear about Canada's noisiest restaurants, and we need your help. Take our brief survey here.

