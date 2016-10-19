Nursing home deaths, Red Bull lawsuit: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet
Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.
Coroners sound alarm on nursing home staffing
Coroners who investigated three deaths at a Gatineau, Que., nursing home say the lack of personnel and qualified employees is having an impact on the health system. The deficiencies have prompted the coroners to call for an investigation by Quebec's nursing oversight body. In a previous investigation, we took hidden cameras into an Ontario nursing home to see how staffing shortages could affect patient care.
Toyota customers fuming over missing parts
Toyota owners coast to coast have been left in the dark about when parts needed to repair their vehicles will arrive. The company says the issue has been caused by a "planned systems transformation to provide an improved overall customer experience."
Red Bull settlement payout
You could be entitled to up to $10 in compensation thanks to a class-action lawsuit against Red Bull. The company allegedly "failed to inform consumers of the inherent dangers concerning the ingestion of its caffeinated energy drinks," according to a consumer rights law firm. Canadians have until mid October to make a claim.
Warning about FlightHub, JustFly
Following a CBC News story about complaints against online travel agency FlightHub, the Better Business Bureau now says FlightHub and sister company JustFly generated nearly 800 customer complaints over the past 12 months. The business watchdog says many of the complaints are similar.
What else is going on?
- Transat shareholders have approved a takeover by Air Canada. The ultimate fate of the deal now rests in regulators' hands.
- Canadians — and especially Albertans — are buying fewer but larger vehicles. An expert says the slowdown in sales has led to some good buying opportunities.
- Johnson & Johnson has been ordered to pay $572 million for fuelling Oklahoma's opioid crisis. A lawyer says the ruling gives a road map for similar Canadian lawsuits.
- Researchers say advertising restrictions are needed to slow the surge in popularity of vaping amoung teens. Vaping among teens increased 74 per cent from 2017 to 2018, according to a University of Waterloo researcher.
The latest in recalls
- These Western Family Grab N' Go — Veggie Crisps have been recalled due to undeclared sulphites, almond, peanut, soy, and wheat.
- Certain Micro-USB Charging Cables Packaged with Happy Plugs Bluetooth Wireless II Headphones may cause the headphones to overheat, posing a burn hazard.
- The clear silicone spout on this Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottle can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.
- The cooktop surface elements on certain Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir models may turn on by themselves, posing a fire risk.
