RCMP IDs CRA scam suspects, Airbnb shuts down top host: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet
Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.
Police ID suspects in CRA phone scam
You've probably had the call: An automated message threatens you with arrest over unpaid taxes owed to Canada Revenue Agency. Now the RCMP says it is tracking suspects in Canada and India as part of a "national priority investigation" into the scam. In 2018, CBC's Marketplace identified the location of one major criminal enterprise behind the harassing calls.
Airbnb shuts down top host amid scathing reviews
Ever come across a fishy listing on Airbnb? After a CBC News investigation found a top host listing the same properties under different names, boosting ratings and misleading guests, the company shut down the account and others linked to it. Watch this if you need to fight back against bad hosts and other Airbnb complaints.
How risky are microplastics in drinking water?
There's more research needed, but the World Health Organization says the risk of microplastics found in water to human health is low. The biggest overall health threat in water is from microbial pathogens — including those from human and livestock waste. Our investigation from last year asked a lab to test five of the top-selling brands of bottled water in Canada, and microplastics were found in all of them.
WestJet faces inquiry after couple gets bumped
Chelsea Williamson and Sean Fitzpatrick were bumped off a WestJet flight last month, and now the airline is at the centre of a federal inquiry. The Canadian Transportation Agency is looking at whether WestJet policies align with new air passenger protection regulations.
Ontario cottagers brace for jump in electricity costs
Ontario cottage owners are in for a shock this fall as electricity rates for seasonal customers are set to rise by as much as 129 per cent. The Ontario Energy Board tasked Hydro One with developing a billing model that would eliminate the class under which most seasonal customers have their hydro fees assessed.
Bell scales back rural internet plans
Bell Canada says roughly 200,000 households will be cut from a rural internet expansion program after a federal regulator lowered wholesale broadband prices that major telecom companies can charge smaller internet providers. Rogers said it was reviewing all future investment in rural and remote communities.
What else is going on?
- Disney's new streaming service is set to launch in Canada in mid-November. Disney Plus will cost Canadian residents $8.99 per month.
- A Quebec woman and her daughter were stranded at the airport after Air Canada banned them from the airline without telling them. Air Canada says the two were ordered to leave their July 31 flight due to their disruptive behaviour.
- Saskatoon was scammed out of more than $1 million by a fraudster impersonating a construction company CFO. Officials say there's a chance taxpayers' money won't be returned.
- Shaw and Vidéotron have also followed Bell and Rogers in warning they may scale back investment due to a CRTC decision. The regulator said it set the rates lower to increase choice at lower prices and ensure a competitive marketplace across Canada.
The latest in recalls
- The base of this MotoMaster Farm Jack may collapse, resulting in the jack and any equipment to fall.
- This London Gourmet Monster Snack Mix has undeclared almond.
- Certain Club Car Gas Powered Golf, Utility and Transport Vehicles may experience a fuel leak.
- This Grained Salmon Caviar may contain dangerous bacteria.
- This Rosemount diced chicken may contain Listeria.
- This Heinz Turkey Stew baby food may contain insects.
- Various Matrix Vavoom Freezing Sprays have been recalled due to missing standard hazard labelling.
- Reuven International Natural Proportion Cooked Chicken Meat (Diced) and Sysco brand Natural Proportions Cooked Shredded Chicken may contain Listeria.
- This Jacquard Gutta Resist Solvent lacks bilingual warnings, hazard information and a child-resistant container.
- The drawstrings on the Wetskins Children's Rainsuit at the hood and neck area pose a strangulation hazard.
- This 3M Scotchgard Heavy Duty Water Shield aerosol lacks Canadian bilingual labelling and hazard information.
