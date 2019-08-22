RCMP IDs CRA scam suspects, Airbnb shuts down top host: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Police ID suspects in CRA phone scam

You've probably had the call: An automated message threatens you with arrest over unpaid taxes owed to Canada Revenue Agency. Now the RCMP says it is tracking suspects in Canada and India as part of a "national priority investigation" into the scam. In 2018, CBC's Marketplace identified the location of one major criminal enterprise behind the harassing calls.

Airbnb shuts down top host amid scathing reviews

Ever come across a fishy listing on Airbnb? After a CBC News investigation found a top host listing the same properties under different names, boosting ratings and misleading guests, the company shut down the account and others linked to it. Watch this if you need to fight back against bad hosts and other Airbnb complaints.

How risky are microplastics in drinking water?

There's more research needed, but the World Health Organization says the risk of microplastics found in water to human health is low. The biggest overall health threat in water is from microbial pathogens — including those from human and livestock waste. Our investigation from last year asked a lab to test five of the top-selling brands of bottled water in Canada, and microplastics were found in all of them.

WestJet faces inquiry after couple gets bumped

Chelsea Williamson and Sean Fitzpatrick were bumped off a WestJet flight last month, and now the airline is at the centre of a federal inquiry . The Canadian Transportation Agency is looking at whether WestJet policies align with new air passenger protection regulations.

Chelsea Williamson and her husband, Sean Fitzpatrick, pose outside the Edmonton airport ahead of their honeymoon before they learned they had been bumped from their WestJet flight. (Chelsea Williamson)

Ontario cottagers brace for jump in electricity costs

Ontario cottage owners are in for a shock this fall as electricity rates for seasonal customers are set to rise by as much as 129 per cent. The Ontario Energy Board tasked Hydro One with developing a billing model that would eliminate the class under which most seasonal customers have their hydro fees assessed.

Krystyna Williamson, Christie Lake Association president, fears Ontario cottagers struggling to maintain family properties will be further burdened with sky-high electricity bills. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Bell scales back rural internet plans

Bell Canada says roughly 200,000 households will be cut from a rural internet expansion program after a federal regulator lowered wholesale broadband prices that major telecom companies can charge smaller internet providers. Rogers said it was reviewing all future investment in rural and remote communities.

Bell says it will cut back on a rural internet program it committed to last year by some 20 per cent, or 200,000 households, to compensate for the lower rates as a result of a CRTC decision. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

What else is going on?

The latest in recalls

