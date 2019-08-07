Tampered infant formula, denying life insurance over anxiety: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet
Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.
Cash rebate for no bad reviews
Would you agree to this? Online reviews can hurt or even sink a small business, so some are taking steps to protect themselves with non-disparagement clauses. An Ottawa woman says she wouldn't sign one after a major kitchen renovation went wrong, and now the contractor has refused to reimburse her the money she's owed.
Quebec fighting for credit freeze protection
Canadians aren't able to freeze their credit files, but Quebec's finance minister wants to change that. Eric Girard says he wants Quebecers to have access to the best protection offered by the credit industry as the risk of identity theft grows with each data breach. A Marketplace investigation found credit monitoring does little to protect consumers as consumers are often not immediately notified about suspicious activity.
Life insurance denied over anxiety disorder
An Ontario man says Sun Life Financial denied his life insurance application because of his generalized anxiety disorder. An expert worries the practice could lead to applicants not disclosing their illness on applications, which could have serious legal implications down the line. A Sun Life spokesperson declined to share in what cases it would deny an application based on anxiety.
Tampered infant formula found at Edmonton Walmart
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is cautioning the public after reports of tampering in an infant formula product at an Edmonton Walmart. The agency says infant formula products were found with broken tamper-proof seals and the product inside was substituted, but did not say which brand or brands may have been affected.
Woman who sold fake handbags must pay luxury brands
A woman who sold counterfeit luxury handbags and apparel out of a Toronto-area home has been ordered to pay damages to Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and other well-known brands. Her defence? Her merchandise differed so substantially that reasonably informed people would not confuse them. The companies will be allowed to decide whether they should be paid damages or profits arising from the copyright infringements.
Turning plastic waste into fuel
Those plastic bags you have stored under the kitchen sink can now be transformed into diesel fuel and gasoline thanks to a technology dubbed the Phoenix. Backers of the project claim it can convert five tonnes of waste into 4,000 litres of fuel per day. Earlier this year, Marketplace looked at why supermarkets aren't doing more to reduce plastic waste.
What else is going on?
- Meat from 21 contaminated elk herds entered Canada's food supply over the last five years. Doctors are calling for the federal government to implement stricter regulations.
- You can expect to pay less for prescription drugs starting next summer due to tweaks to the patent drug system. The federal government says the changes will save Canadians billions over the next 10 years.
- Hydro-Québec says scammers are texting its clients and asking for banking information. The public utility says refunds will not come in the form of deposits, so it will never text about them.
- Text scammers impersonating priests are targeting Catholics across Canada, church officials say. Scammers will pose as a local priest and contact parishioners to ask for hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards.
The latest in recalls
- This QQ Fish Mushroom Fish Ball contains egg, which is not declared on the label.
- The diverter valve caps on certain Master Spas hot tubs and swim spas can become loose and pop off.
- The T5 Florescent Light Attachment Kit for this Vita World Garden Grower's Package has been recalled for missing its CSA Certification on the label.
- This FV Foods Mini Pandeleche Milk Bun has been recalled due to undeclared egg on the label.
- Stoked Oats Aphrodisi-Oats - Oatmeal Blend with Flax & Chia may contain insect matter.
- Grained Salmon Caviar may contain a dangerous bacteria
- The bottles of this West Of The 5th Hard Tea may burst.
- These Lazar Yitzchok Glatt Kosher Beef Burgers may contain pieces of bone.
