Credit card debt forgiveness, the truth about credit monitoring: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet
Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.
Chase forgives credit card debt
If you're a Chase Bank credit card customer, there could be a pleasant surprise waiting for you on your bill. The U.S.-based bank is wiping out its cardholders' debt to complete its exit from the Canadian credit card market. Chase decided to fold its Amazon.ca Rewards Visa and Marriott Rewards Premier Visa last year.
Are credit monitoring systems worth the cost?
Looking to minimize your chances of being a victim of fraud? A credit monitoring service could be what you're looking for. There are several available, with Equifax being one of the largest. But personal finance expert Mark Ting writes that it's a reactive system that informs you only if you become a victim of fraud. Earlier this year, we tested whether fraud alerts and credit monitoring services can really protect you.
Cancer doctors call for permanent fix for drug shortages
National shortages of three vital cancer drugs have cancer specialists worried about scenarios where treatment options for patients might run out. Health Canada says it recognizes the impact the shortages have on patients who rely on the drugs and that it's acting to address the problem.
This CBC investigation led to Sunwing refund
Chu Lisong Chang and her husband spent the night in an airport terminal after they learned their Sunwing flight left four hours earlier. Chang had never received a notification that her flight had been rescheduled. When she confronted the airline and her online travel agency, FlightHub, neither company accepted any responsibility. But following a CBC News investigation, Sunwing offered to reimburse them.
What else is going on?
- A couple says they're out $6,000 after their travel agent, Sinorama, folded. Hundreds of others are also scrambling to recover funds after it went out of business last summer.
- Canadian Tire has bought all the Party City stores in Canada for $175 million. The company plans to add stand-alone Party City stores as well as sell its products at Canadian Tire stores.
- A personal injury law firm has filed a class action on behalf of Canadians affected by the Capital One breach. Diamond & Diamond is seeking compensation for Canadians who applied for credit cards from Capital One between 2005 and 2019.
- The drug industry has urged Canada to move against U.S.'s drug import plan. Innovative Medicines Canada has asked the federal government to use "tools" to stop bulk exports.
The latest in recalls
- The welding on the metal railings on these Super Jumper trampolines may fracture, posing an injury risk.
- The ledge on the wall mount on these VIVO Mount-Play5 Speaker Wall Mounts can loosen, allowing both the ledge and the speakers to fall.
- These gluten free Flamingo Chicken Breast Fillets have undeclared allergens.
- In rare instances, a part of this Simond Rocky SCREWGATE Carabiner was assembled upside down. It could cause unpredictable unlocking when in use, which could cause the climber to fall.
- This Simond Toucan Light climbing and mountaineering belay system may get stuck.
- These MSR 50th Anniversary Fuel Bottles lack bilingual warnings and hazard information.
