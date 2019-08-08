Credit card debt forgiveness, the truth about credit monitoring: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Want this in your inbox? Get the Marketplace newsletter every Friday.

Chase forgives credit card debt

If you're a Chase Bank credit card customer, there could be a pleasant surprise waiting for you on your bill. The U.S.-based bank is wiping out its cardholders' debt to complete its exit from the Canadian credit card market. Chase decided to fold its Amazon.ca Rewards Visa and Marriott Rewards Premier Visa last year.

U.S.-based Chase decided to fold its two Canadian credit cards in March 2018. (Matt Rourke/The Associated Press)

Are credit monitoring systems worth the cost?

Looking to minimize your chances of being a victim of fraud? A credit monitoring service could be what you're looking for. There are several available, with Equifax being one of the largest. But personal finance expert Mark Ting writes that it's a reactive system that informs you only if you become a victim of fraud. Earlier this year, we tested whether fraud alerts and credit monitoring services can really protect you.

Cancer doctors call for permanent fix for drug shortages

National shortages of three vital cancer drugs have cancer specialists worried about scenarios where treatment options for patients might run out. Health Canada says it recognizes the impact the shortages have on patients who rely on the drugs and that it's acting to address the problem.

Three intravenous cancer drugs in particular are in short supply in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. (CBC)

This CBC investigation led to Sunwing refund

Chu Lisong Chang and her husband spent the night in an airport terminal after they learned their Sunwing flight left four hours earlier. Chang had never received a notification that her flight had been rescheduled. When she confronted the airline and her online travel agency, FlightHub, neither company accepted any responsibility. But following a CBC News investigation, Sunwing offered to reimburse them.

Rolland Li and his fiancée, Hannah Ng, showed up at the Vancouver airport for their Sunwing flight, only to find out that it had been cancelled. Sunwing later sent Li an apologetic email and offered him a refund. (Submitted by Rolland Li)

What else is going on?

The latest in recalls

Marketplace is looking for parents and kids to take our test

Do you know what goes on at your kid's school? We're looking for parents and their kids in the Toronto area who are willing to take our test on camera — from who's your kid's favourite teacher, to what have they learned so far in sex ed. We want to know how much parents really know — and this time, the kids get to do the grading! Please email caitlin.taylor@cbc.ca.

Are you the ultimate bargain hunter?

Marketplace is looking for families or friends that are about to plan a vacation together. Do you know how to spot extra charges or hidden fees? Do you think you are a good negotiator? Perhaps you have what it takes to compete against other Canadians on Marketplace's vacation challenge. If you want to show our producers how you can beat the fees and get the best vacation deal, please email jenny.cowley@cbc.ca

What should we investigate next?

Our television season has wrapped, but you can catch up on previous Marketplace investigations on CBC Gem. From scams and misleading marketing claims to products and services that could put your health at risk, we are working on bringing you brand-new investigations this fall. If you have a story you think we should be covering, email us: marketplace@cbc.ca.