Massive Capital One hack, the rise of plant-based eggs: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Capital One hack snags data on 6 million people in Canada

If you recently applied for a credit card with Capital One, you may be one of over six million Canadians whose personal information was stolen. Some experts say at this point almost every Canadian over the age of 18 will have had their data stolen at some point, and there's not much consumers can do about it.

Capital One's credit card breach is among the largest on record of a major financial institution. (Associated Press)

Inquiry recommends Ontario nursing homes increase staffing

A report into serial killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer's crimes recommends changes for long-term care homes, such as improving how medication is stored, limiting the use of temp agency nurses and increasing staffing. In 2018, we dug up which Ontario long-term care homes had the most reported abuse incidents, and in February, we went undercover to work in an Ontario nursing home. In both these investigations, chronic understaffing was flagged as one of the key underlying reasons abuse and neglect can occur.

Nursing homes should limit their use of temp agency nurses and improve how medication is stored and tracked, say recommendations from an inquiry into serial killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer's crimes. (CBC)

Kijiji Canada removes option to sell event tickets

Aiming to combat authenticity issues, Kijiji Canada has removed the option to sell event tickets on its site. The company says its tickets category is growing in popularity but is also a contentious space. In 2016, we investigated why you can't get tickets to some special events.

Plant-based eggs join meatless movement

Vegans might have a few more breakfast options on the menu when they stop at their local Tim Hortons, which is testing a new plant-based omelette in two regions of southern Ontario. If it's a hit, the product will join the Beyond Meat plant-based burger and plant-based breakfast sausage that are already on the menu.

Tim Hortons is testing a new plant-based omelette at select stores as it looks to cash in on the meatless meal craze. (Submitted by Saliy Shaker-Elmes)

Sobeys aims to scrap plastic bags from all its stores in 2020

Sobeys says the move would take about 225 million plastic grocery bags out of circulation each year in Canada, making it the first national grocery chain to eliminate plastic bags. Sobeys calls the move the first step in "removing unnecessary plastic from all retail." Earlier this year, we polled Canadians to find out which supermarket products gave you the most plastic wrap rage. Spoiler alert: individually wrapped yellow peppers were not No. 1.

