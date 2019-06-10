Worldwide breast implant recall, child car seat hazard: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Want this in your inbox? Get the Marketplace newsletter every Friday.

Global recall for breast implants linked to rare cancer

A brand of breast implants that has been barred from sale in Canada is now also being pulled worldwide. Allergan issued a global recall Wednesday for its Biocell textured implants and tissue expanders after regulators alerted the company to a heightened cancer risk associated with them. Last year, we investigated the marketing of breast implants, including one woman's ordeal with breast implant illness.

Are Beyond Meat burgers healthier than beef?

Canadians are eating U.S.-based Beyond Meat's plant-based burger that's designed to taste just like beef. But is it better for you? Beyond Meat says its burger qualifies as a healthy protein alternative, but experts aren't so sure. Nutritionists say the data doesn't exist yet to show that processed plant-based burgers trump meat.

Canadians are eating up U.S.-based Beyond Meat's plant-based burger. But is it better for you than beef? (Elizabeth Chorney-Booth)

Frayed harnesses in Evenflo child car seats

Dozens of parents across the country are raising safety concerns about fraying straps on their Evenflo child car seats, prompting Transport Canada to investigate. The company has blamed some of the damaged straps on "small rodent damage." The investigation will determine whether the manufacturer should order a recall.

Katie Thomas of Cambridge, Ont., shown here with her youngest son, Rowan, purchased a Evenflo Symphony car seat in 2016. She says she noticed the straps were fraying in December. (John Grierson/CBC)

Is your honey the real deal?

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has found that fake honey cut with cheap syrup is being imported into the country as "pure honey." Local producers feeling the sting from fake imports warn that the fraudulent honey may be cut with corn syrup, rice, beet and other sugars. Beekeepers say the only way to avoid getting duped is by shopping locally.

In an effort to crack down on food fraud, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency zeroed in on honey imports and found about 22 per cent of samples were 'adulterated' with cheaper sugars like rice and sugar cane syrup. (Justin Newsom/CBC)

Watch CBC's weekend Business Panel: Fake honey in Canada, Facebook fined $5B for privacy violations and Boeing considers pausing 737 Max production

Our Weekend Business Panel discusses the $5 billion fine levied against Facebook for privacy violations in the U.S., Boeing's announcement that the company is considering temporarily shutting down production of the 737 Max jets and Canada's fake honey problem. 10:28

What else is going on?

The latest in recalls

Marketplace is looking for parents and kids to take our test

Do you know what goes on at your kid's school? We're looking for parents and their kids in the Toronto area who are willing to take our test on camera. From who's your kid's favourite teacher to what have they learned so far in sex ed. We want to know how much parents really know — and this time, the kids get to do the grading! Please email caitlin.taylor@cbc.ca.

Are you the ultimate bargain hunter?

Marketplace is looking for families or friends about to plan a vacation together. Do you know how to spot extra charges or hidden fees? Do you think you are a good negotiator? Perhaps you have what it takes to compete against other Canadians on Marketplace's vacation challenge. If you want to show our producers how you can beat the fees and get the best vacation deal, please email jenny.cowley@cbc.ca

What should we investigate next?

Our television season has wrapped, but you can catch up on previous Marketplace investigations on CBC Gem. From scams and misleading marketing claims to products and services that could put your health at risk, we are working on bringing you brand-new investigations this fall. If you have a story you think we should be covering, email us at marketplace@cbc.ca.