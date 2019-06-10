Worldwide breast implant recall, child car seat hazard: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet
Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.
Global recall for breast implants linked to rare cancer
A brand of breast implants that has been barred from sale in Canada is now also being pulled worldwide. Allergan issued a global recall Wednesday for its Biocell textured implants and tissue expanders after regulators alerted the company to a heightened cancer risk associated with them. Last year, we investigated the marketing of breast implants, including one woman's ordeal with breast implant illness.
Are Beyond Meat burgers healthier than beef?
Canadians are eating U.S.-based Beyond Meat's plant-based burger that's designed to taste just like beef. But is it better for you? Beyond Meat says its burger qualifies as a healthy protein alternative, but experts aren't so sure. Nutritionists say the data doesn't exist yet to show that processed plant-based burgers trump meat.
Frayed harnesses in Evenflo child car seats
Dozens of parents across the country are raising safety concerns about fraying straps on their Evenflo child car seats, prompting Transport Canada to investigate. The company has blamed some of the damaged straps on "small rodent damage." The investigation will determine whether the manufacturer should order a recall.
Is your honey the real deal?
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has found that fake honey cut with cheap syrup is being imported into the country as "pure honey." Local producers feeling the sting from fake imports warn that the fraudulent honey may be cut with corn syrup, rice, beet and other sugars. Beekeepers say the only way to avoid getting duped is by shopping locally.
Watch CBC's weekend Business Panel: Fake honey in Canada, Facebook fined $5B for privacy violations and Boeing considers pausing 737 Max production
What else is going on?
- Boeing reported losses of nearly $3 billion US Wednesday, absorbing financial damage from grounding its 737 Max 8s. Some relatives of passengers who died in the Max 8 crashes have urged Boeing and regulators to scrap the plane.
- Equifax has agreed to pay up to $700 US million in fines to settle its 2017 data breach, but Canadian victims aren't covered by that figure.
- The family of a 71-year-old woman says Air Canada placed her in a single hotel room with a younger man. The passenger's daughter filed a formal complaint with the airline.
The latest in recalls
- These Ryki brand Gouda Cheese Slices may contain Listeria.
- These Union Bay oysters may be unsafe due to a marine biotoxin that can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning.
- The motor of these Porter-Cable Table Saws can overheat, creating a fire hazard.
- These Iceberg and Originale Augustin ice cream sandwiches may contain fine metal particles.
- The steer tube clamp in these Trek Kickster Balance Bicycles may break, posing a potential fall hazard.
- This Sea-Doo cooler latch can automatically lock when the lid is closed, allowing a person to become locked inside, posing entrapment and suffocation hazards.
- The batteries in these Fusion 3-in-1 Solar Powered Tiki Torches can overheat causing the light fixture to melt, which poses a fire hazard.
- This Britax BOB Jogging Stroller can become a fall hazard. If the stroller's quick release is improperly engaged, the front wheel could detach while in use.
- Lithium-ion batteries used in these Torqeedo Travel and Ultralight Outboard Engines may not be water tight, posing a fire hazard when submerged in water.
- This Growing Greener battery pack may overheat and catch fire.
- This Gaia Balancing Tea may be contaminated with salmonella.
