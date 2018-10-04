Calls for regulating trampoline parks, new airline passenger rights: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet
Newsletter: Consumer and health news you need from the week
Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.
Want this in your inbox? Get the Marketplace newsletter every Friday.
The B.C. safety authority is calling for more regulation of trampoline parks following our investigation into safety concerns. The recommendation from Technical Safety B.C. (TSBC) also follows a 2018 death in the province and several serious injuries. TSBC says the parks are a potential public safety risk. Our hidden camera investigation found risky behaviour was ignored.
New airline passenger rights
The next time your flight doesn't go as planned, a new set of rules will dictate what you're entitled to. Some rules kicked in this week (including up to $2,400 in compensation for getting bumped from a flight), while others will change in December. In 2017, we investigated whether an air passenger bill of rights would offer the protection you want.
Why glass dishes can explode unexpectedly
You might want to check your glasses for tiny imperfections and impurities. A woman in Victoria says she is lucky she wasn't hurt when a brand-new glass mixing bowl violently shattered in her home. An expert says faulty glasses or ones built with poor formulations can cause catastrophic failure. Health Canada says since 2014, there have been 71 documented cases of glass dishes shattering unexpectedly where temperature was not a factor.
Are parasites in your fish harmless?
Pulling dozens of squirming worms from a raw fish you just bought at the supermarket might not be the most appetizing sight, but experts say they're harmless and chances are you're already eating worms without knowing it. They also say the worms only pose a health risk if alive.
Canada flags nearly 900 food items from China
Gumballs with "extraneous" metal, three-minute chow mein that contained an insect and spicy octopus flagged for a "non-specific hazard" were just some of the imports from China that recently caught the attention of officials. Canadian inspectors intercepted nearly 900 food products over concerns about faulty labels, unmentioned allergens and harmful contaminants between 2017 and early 2019.
Trash from U.S., Canada shipped to Cambodia
Cambodia is figuring out how to deal with 83 shipping containers of plastic waste, 13 of which came from Canada. If you're feeling like you've heard this story before, it's because several countries have been dealing with unwanted shipments of waste after China started refusing shipments. Last year we took a look at why going plastic-free is so hard, especially at the grocery store.
What else is going on?
- A woman is suing Westjet over a failed attempt to store overhead luggage. She claims she suffered a concussion when she was hit on the head by a bag a fellow passenger was trying to stuff in an overhead bin.
- Amazon Prime Days this week brought out waves of unhappy employees. Workers have complained about the unrelenting pace of the work and the low pay.
- The CRTC is investigating phone plans that spread the cost of new devices over several years. The probe aims to determine if the plans comply with an industry code of conduct that limits mandatory contract terms.
- Health Canada has revoked the licences of B.C. cannabis producer Agrima.The company is under creditor protection as the regulator found "unauthorized activities."
- Desjardins members will get free protection due to data breach. Clients will have free access to lawyers specializing in identity theft and will be compensated for losses.
- U.S. airlines have cancelled 737 Max flights through November. Longer delays may be possible.
The latest in recalls
- The loop fastener on these Joe Fresh baby hats may detach and pose a choking hazard to children.
- The skate axle on these K2 inline skates may become loose. A portion of the axle may also sheer off.
- These ground bison products have been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.
- Sleep aid product Blackout has been recalled because it is labelled to contain a drug at a prescription-strength dose that may pose serious health risks.
- These two models of the Bodum Bistro toaster could pose a shock hazard to consumers.
- Hot liquids may cause these Fitz and Floyd Nevaeh White Can Mugs to crack or break.
- These ProBar brand bars have been recalled due to unlisted milk and soy.
- Last week's recall of Shirakiku brand Frozen Fish Cakes has been expanded to include more products and more ingredients that were not listed on the label.
Marketplace is looking for parents and kids to take our test
Are you the ultimate bargain hunter?
Marketplace is looking for families or friends about to plan a vacation together. Do you know how to spot extra charges or hidden fees? Do you think you are a good negotiator? Perhaps you have what it takes to compete against other Canadians on Marketplace's vacation challenge. If you want to show our producers how you can beat the fees and get the best vacation deal, please email jenny.cowley@cbc.ca
What should we investigate next?
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.