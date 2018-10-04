Calls for regulating trampoline parks, new airline passenger rights: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

The B.C. safety authority is calling for more regulation of trampoline parks following our investigation into safety concerns. The recommendation from Technical Safety B.C. (TSBC) also follows a 2018 death in the province and several serious injuries. TSBC says the parks are a potential public safety risk. Our hidden camera investigation found risky behaviour was ignored.

New airline passenger rights

The next time your flight doesn't go as planned, a new set of rules will dictate what you're entitled to. Some rules kicked in this week (including up to $2,400 in compensation for getting bumped from a flight), while others will change in December. In 2017, we investigated whether an air passenger bill of rights would offer the protection you want.

Why glass dishes can explode unexpectedly

You might want to check your glasses for tiny imperfections and impurities. A woman in Victoria says she is lucky she wasn't hurt when a brand-new glass mixing bowl violently shattered in her home. An expert says faulty glasses or ones built with poor formulations can cause catastrophic failure. Health Canada says since 2014, there have been 71 documented cases of glass dishes shattering unexpectedly where temperature was not a factor.

Are parasites in your fish harmless?

Pulling dozens of squirming worms from a raw fish you just bought at the supermarket might not be the most appetizing sight, but experts say they're harmless and chances are you're already eating worms without knowing it. They also say the worms only pose a health risk if alive.

Canada flags nearly 900 food items from China

Gumballs with "extraneous" metal, three-minute chow mein that contained an insect and spicy octopus flagged for a "non-specific hazard" were just some of the imports from China that recently caught the attention of officials. Canadian inspectors intercepted nearly 900 food products over concerns about faulty labels, unmentioned allergens and harmful contaminants between 2017 and early 2019.

Trash from U.S., Canada shipped to Cambodia

Cambodia is figuring out how to deal with 83 shipping containers of plastic waste, 13 of which came from Canada. If you're feeling like you've heard this story before, it's because several countries have been dealing with unwanted shipments of waste after China started refusing shipments. Last year we took a look at why going plastic-free is so hard, especially at the grocery store.

What else is going on?

The latest in recalls

