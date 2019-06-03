Fact-checking farmers markets, mystery Spotify bank charges: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet
Fact-checking farmers markets
Calgary farmers markets say they want Alberta to crack down on local producers to make it easier for you to know where their produce originates. In 2017, we found that Ontario farmers markets weren't always upfront about what they were selling.
Beware the margarita burn
When making a margarita to beat the heat this summer, you might want to take it easy on the limes. As one woman learned, squeezing limes in the sun can lead to a nasty condition known as the margarita burn.
Strange bank charges from Spotify? You're not alone
Danielle Parent says she was left without money for groceries after Spotify charges for nearly $500 put her in overdraft. She, and a number of other Canadians say even though they don't subscribe to the streaming service, they've had money removed directly from their chequing accounts.
Swoop slammed after flurry of delayed and cancelled flights
Travellers weren't happy with low-cost airline Swoop when they were told their flights were cancelled or delayed, leaving them scrambling to make new travel plans. Swoop apologized and blamed unexpected maintenance on one of its aircraft for the nearly two dozen flights that were affected.
EpiPen rival launches
A shortage of the life-saving EpiPen may have had some allergy sufferers worried, but an alternative that was recently launched in the U.S. may have some breathing a sigh of relief. Novaris' Symjepi delivers epinephrine, a critical medicine in the event of severe allergic reactions.
What else is going on?
- Volkswagen's iconic Beetle may have finally hit the end of the road. The German carmaker said this week it was halting production of the last version of its legendary vehicle.
- If you're with Rogers or Freedom Mobile you may have noticed some trouble when trying to make a cellphone call, after outages disrupted service across the country.
- Boeing has lost out on a $6 billion deal to sell 30 planes to a Saudi budget airline. Flyadeal's new agreement with Airbus replaces one it had with Boeing for its 737 Max jets.
- A University of Saskatchewan study suggests medicinal cannabis oil can reduce or completely stop seizures in children experiencing severe and drug-resistant epilepsy.
- A Detroit music festival has moved away from ticket prices based on race. It drew international attention when a rapper pulled out of the show over the price discrepancy.
The latest in recalls
- Eat Smart brand Sweet Kale Vegetable Salad Bag Kits have been recalled in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, P.E.I. and Quebec because they may be contaminated with Listeria.
- The five-point harness on this Tripp Trapp Newborn Set can be reassembled incorrectly, creating a fall hazard.
- The "googly" eyes on this Disney Forky Plush Toy can detach, posing a choking hazard.
- Sit-Stand Office Workstations may malfunction and cause injuries under too much weight.
- The regulator knob on this Mastercraft 5 Gallon Air Compressor may break off under pressure, leading to possible injury.
- Shirakiku brand Frozen Fish Cakes may contain egg, which is not declared on the label.
