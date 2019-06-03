Fact-checking farmers markets, mystery Spotify bank charges: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Fact-checking farmers markets

Calgary farmers markets say they want Alberta to crack down on local producers to make it easier for you to know where their produce originates. In 2017, we found that Ontario farmers markets weren't always upfront about what they were selling.

Beware the margarita burn

When making a margarita to beat the heat this summer, you might want to take it easy on the limes. As one woman learned, squeezing limes in the sun can lead to a nasty condition known as the margarita burn.

Amber Prepchuk discovered she had a case of phytophotodermatitis after making a round of margaritas. (Amber Prepchuk)

Strange bank charges from Spotify? You're not alone

Danielle Parent says she was left without money for groceries after Spotify charges for nearly $500 put her in overdraft. She, and a number of other Canadians say even though they don't subscribe to the streaming service, they've had money removed directly from their chequing accounts.

A number of Canadians who don't subscribe to Spotify have recently seen charges on their chequing accounts from the music streaming service. (Reuters)

Swoop slammed after flurry of delayed and cancelled flights

Travellers weren't happy with low-cost airline Swoop when they were told their flights were cancelled or delayed, leaving them scrambling to make new travel plans. Swoop apologized and blamed unexpected maintenance on one of its aircraft for the nearly two dozen flights that were affected.

Nearly a dozen Swoop flights were cancelled because of 'unscheduled maintenance.' (Shawn Benjamin/CBC)

EpiPen rival launches

A shortage of the life-saving EpiPen may have had some allergy sufferers worried, but an alternative that was recently launched in the U.S. may have some breathing a sigh of relief. Novaris' Symjepi delivers epinephrine, a critical medicine in the event of severe allergic reactions.

Symjepi delivers epinephrine, a critical medicine in the event of severe allergic reactions. (Sandoz)

What else is going on?

