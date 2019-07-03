Canine heart disease risk, P.E.I's ban on plastic bags: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Could your dog's food be linked to heart disease?

If you feed your dog one of these 16 brands of food, you might want to consider an alternative. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration identified brands it says are most frequently associated with a potentially deadly canine heart condition. Ninety-one per cent of the products were labelled as "grain free." Affected dogs may seem tired, lose weight and suddenly collapse.

Car safety improvements benefit men more than women

Experts say crash test dummies may be a major reason why — those used in safety tests are modelled after men. New research reveals females are 73 per cent more likely to have serious to fatal injuries in a crash. Researchers and other experts say that's because of a lack of available female-specific safety data.

New research from the University of Virginia found that while cars are getting safer overall, the odds of a female sustaining a serious to fatal injury in a collision are 73 per cent higher than for a male. (Aaron Saltzman/CBC News)

Looking to buy legal pot in Ontario?

It might soon be easier to get your hands on some. The province is set to open dozens of new cannabis stores starting in October. The announcement comes as some of Ontario's first 25 legal pot shops, which were supposed to open on April 1, are still not up and running. In 2016, we tested how your brain reacts to marijuana.

Nike pulls tennis shoe with slavery-era flag

Nike has cancelled the release of a shoe featuring the Betsy Ross flag after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick complained to the shoemaker about the racist undertones of the design. Last year, the athletic-wear company made him the face of a new ad campaign, after he became known for kneeling during the U.S. anthem to protest what he called the oppression of blacks and other people of colour.

Nike had planned to release this athletic shoe bearing the Betsy Ross-era flag on July 4. (Nike)

P.E.I. bans plastic bags at checkouts

If you're shopping in P.E.I., be sure to bring your own bag. The province became the first in Canada to ban single-use plastic bags this week. Paper or reusable bags will be available for a minimum of 15 cents and $1, respectively. Check out our story about why buying plastic-free groceries is so tough.

