Pot edibles coming soon and woman overbilled $3,000 on phone bill: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Want this in your inbox? Get the Marketplace newsletter every Friday.

Pot edibles coming soon, with regulations

If you're excited about seeing cannabis edibles, drinks, oils or even makeup on the shelves, it's getting closer, but they're going to come with some regulations. For starters, Health Canada says there won't be any pot products that are infused with alcohol, tobacco, nicotine or caffeine, and packaging will be strict. Labels will have to have warnings, be child-resistant and include what the CBD and THC content is. In 2016, our investigation tested the chemicals in marijuana.

Overbilled more than $3,000?

When Ferne Perry got a call from her telecom provider offering $40 off her monthly home phone bill, she thought it was a scam. But after seeing the lower price on her next bill, she realized she had been paying too much all along. She says over the course of the six years she's had her home phone, she's been overbilled $3,100. When she asked for a refund, Bell Aliant said they were only willing to part with an $814 credit.

Ferne Perry wants Bell Aliant to return all of the $3,100 it overbilled her for home phone service. (Tanya Perry)

Would you trust self-driving technology?

According to a recent poll, the answer could depend on the name of the vehicle. Respondents to a survey from a U.S. driving safety watchdog were told the names of some self-driving technologies (Autopilot, Traffic Jam Assist, Super Cruise, Driving Assistant Plus and ProPilot Assist) but not what they do or which company produced them. Almost half said it would be OK to take their hands off the wheel if an "autopilot" system was engaged — but in reality, Tesla's autopilot requires drivers to stay fully alert and engaged while behind the wheel.

An employee drives a Tesla Motors Inc. Model S electric automobile equipped with Autopilot hardware and software, hands-free on a highway in Amsterdam in 2015. Almost half of respondents to a recent survey said it would be OK to take their hands off the wheel if an 'autopilot' system was engaged. (Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg)

Youth vaping is an epidemic, Ottawa Public Health says

Nearly a quarter of high school students in Ottawa say they've tried e-cigarettes, which is almost four times the amount that said they've had a tobacco cigarette in the last year. What may be equally alarming is that nearly half mistakenly believe that vaping doesn't pose a health risk. Now, OPH is urging Health Canada to crack down on e-cigarette marketing to young people.

An Ottawa Public Health study found that 23% of high school students between Grades 9 and 12 have tried vaping. (Jonathan Dupaul/ CBC)

What else is going on?

Health Canada is warning this wakefulness drug, modafinil, is tied to fetal harm. The drug, also sold under the brand name Alertec, has been associated with "cases of major fetal congenital malformations."



A new, more consumer-oriented telecommunications policy is now in effect. The government's new policy directive to the CRTC emphasizes the need for affordable access to wireless, internet and other telecom services throughout the country.



Climate change is making some homes uninsurable. Thanks to new risks caused by climate change, it might be hard to insure your home in the future.

The latest in recalls

This Young Living Essential Oils Orange Blossom Moisturizer contains Candida yeast, which can cause fungal infections; Korea Food Trading Ltd. is recalling these fish cakes because of undeclared eggs; Delta UV generators are at risk of overheating, causing a fire hazard; these Pro Charge Power Wireless Charging Pads have been recalled due to burn hazard.

What should we investigate next?

Our television season has wrapped, but you can catch up on previous Marketplace investigations on CBC Gem. From scams, misleading marketing claims, to products and services that could put your health at risk, we are working on bringing you brand new investigations this fall. If you have a story you think we should be covering, email us at marketplace@cbc.ca.

- The Marketplace team