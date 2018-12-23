Cheaper data plans and air passenger bill of rights: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Are cheaper data plans finally here?

Does $30 a month for one gigabyte of data sound like a deal? Canada's big three telcos have each agreed to offer at least one plan at that price. The CRTC came to the agreement with Bell, Rogers and Telus after ordering the companies to fill the need for low-cost data-only plans. Critics have said the plans telcos originally proposed fail to meet the data needs of low-income people in Canada.

Going green this Christmas

It turns out the season of giving is also the worst time for the environment. It's estimated that Canadians toss out 25 per cent more trash over the holidays. But there are ways to have a greener Christmas. Some tips include opting for the plainest wrapping paper, reusing bows and ribbons and avoiding glitter.

Call for medical implants registry

Is your medical device registered? A growing number of countries are promising to do better to track devices like pacemakers and artificial hips after CBC's Implant Files investigation. The international series (including our story on breast implants) revealed that tens of thousands of medical devices were approved for sale with little scientific evidence. In Canada there is only a registry for replacement joints and even that is not mandatory in all provinces. Advocates are now calling for that to change.

Facebook knows a lot about you

Even more than you think. A new report in the New York Times alleges Facebook gave some companies, including the Royal Bank of Canada, access to users' private messages without their consent. RBC disputes the reporting, but it raises questions about how much information Facebook gets from your account, including your activity outside the platform.

Lost baggage? You could be entitled to compensation

But only if Canada's proposed passenger bill of rights passes. The federal government just tabled the legislation. Regulations would include compensation for lost luggage and between $400 and $1,000 for delays, depending on why and how long you're left waiting. One consumer advocate says the new bill of rights is missing an ombudsperson to review passenger complaints.

What else is going on?

A new survey says most Canadian employees are ready to quit their jobs. Among 1,001 Canadians and 1,000 Americans surveyed, 37 per cent said they were either actively or casually looking for a new job, and another 36 per cent said they'd consider a new position if recruited.

You should use cash to buy legal cannabis, according to Canada's privacy watchdog. Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien says avoiding using credit cards will prevent the collection of personal information. Some Canadians have been barred for life from entering the United States after admitting to using cannabis.

Health Canada is taking steps to restrict the amount of alcohol allowed in sugary premixed drinks. The agency says the drinks are becoming a growing risk to public health, especially for young people.

This week in recalls

