Sobeys price hike and telcos defend sales practices: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Future price hike at Sobeys​

If you shop at Sobeys, your grocery bill might be getting more expensive. The grocery chain's parent company said it will eventually pass on the higher cost of food to consumers due to Canada's retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. CEO Michael Medline said rising freight charges and minimum wage increases in certain provinces are creating additional pressures.

Canada Post strike looms

If you're expecting an important package in the mail, it might not be delivered on time. Canada Post workers voted in favour of striking if a deal isn't reached by Sept. 26. Wages and working conditions are the major issues holding up the talks. Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have been discussing new contracts since last November.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has voted in favour of strike action if an agreement can't be reached with Canada Post. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

Probiotics might not help your gut

Do you take over-the-counter probiotics? New research suggests they might not help your gut and could even prevent it from returning to a healthy state. According to two studies published in the journal Cell, there's only evidence probiotics benefit people with specific conditions. One gastroenterologist says the best way of supporting a healthy gut microbiome is a balanced diet rich in vegetables.

Paint peeling on Toyota RAV4s​

Toyota customers are having paint trouble. Owners of the RAV4 say paint on their vehicles has been chipping and peeling in large patches. One Nova Scotia resident was told white Toyotas like hers, manufactured between 2009 and 2013, were not primed properly. Toyota Canada says the paint warranty expires after 36 months or 60,000 kilometres.

Nova Scotia resident Rachel Mosley's 2011 Rav 4 has peeling paint on a front side panel and on the gas cap. When she tried to get the manufacturer to pay for repainting, she was told the paint warranty expired after 36 months. (Robert Guertin/CBC)

Big telcos defend sales practices

Canada's big telcos say they're working hard to make you happy. In their CRTC submissions, Bell, Rogers, Telus and Shaw each defended themselves against allegations of shady sales practices and claim their customers are well served. Earlier this year, our hidden camera investigation with Go Public revealed misleading pitches by door-to-door sales reps selling Bell products.

What else is going on?

Air Canada has been fined $65,000 after a family was kicked off their flight. The money is meant to compensate for the "mental agony" they suffered, but the airline says they were ordered to leave because the daughter was ill and her safety could have been compromised.

Volkswagen is stopping production of the Beetle next year. The automaker says there are no immediate plans to replace the iconic car.

Uber is expanding self-driving car research in Toronto. Months after a fatal crash involving one of its self-driving vehicles in Arizona, the company is opening its first engineering lab in Canada.

This week in recalls

These birth control pill packages may not include day-of-the-week stickers; these vacuum cleaners could pose a potential shock hazard; these gas ranges and wall ovens could pose a burn hazard; this cat food could be contaminated with Listeria; these slime products could be toxic to children; this fire table has tempered glass that could pose laceration injuries; this chili powder could be contaminated with salmonella.

