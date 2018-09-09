Skip to Main Content
Home security cameras breached and Aeroplan settles lawsuit: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need from the week, including a Saskatoon woman's home security breach, Ford and Toyota recalling millions of vehicles over a fire risk, and Aeroplan's owner settling a lawsuit over expiring points.

Avneet Dhillon · CBC News ·
Shelan Faith says she felt scared after opening a letter from a stranger who could see inside her home because of a haywire security system. (Alicia Bridges/CBC News)

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Home security breach

Do you trust your home security system? A Saskatoon woman trusted hers until she received a letter from a stranger who could see inside her house. The writer — another Vivint Home Security customer — included specific details about events in her home to prove the privacy breach was real. The company apologized and said it was caused by the technician who installed the system (and connected to the wrong email address).

Ford and Toyota recalls

Two of the biggest car manufacturers are recalling millions of their vehicles.

Ford is recalling F-150 pickup trucks from the last three model years to address a seatbelt fire risk. According to the company, 339,884 trucks in Canada are affected. Toyota's recall is due to a wire issue that could pose a fire risk, and includes 7,200 Prius models in Canada from 2016 to 2018. Customers who think their vehicles are affected are instructed to contact their dealer.

Ford is recalling about 2 million F-150 pickups in North America because the seat belts can cause fires. The recall covers certain trucks from the 2015 through 2018 model years. (Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)

Lawsuit over Aeroplan points

You might be seeing more Aeroplan miles deposited into your account soon. Aimia, Aeroplan's owner, just settled a class-action lawsuit over expiring points. The company changed its policy on when points can expire in 2006, a move that upset members. Details about who is eligible to receive the points isn't public yet because the settlement is subject to approval by the Quebec Superior Court.

Aimia says it has signed a deal to settle a class-action case related to changes to its Aeroplan mileage expiry and accumulation rules. (Aeroplan)

Telecom bargain hunting

If you're a student heading back to school, you may be able to find a bargain on internet or phone services as telecom services compete for business. One professional bargain hunter says you should focus more on asking a salesperson for additional discounts, rather than focusing on advertised prices. The challenge is that these deals may not last long and often contain conditions or exceptions that are easy to miss.

Students looking for a deal on telecom services may be able to get one during the back-to-school frenzy — but they need to ask questions and act fast if they want the best price. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

What else is going on?

An emergency EpiPen alternative will cost Canadians $170 each. The Auvi-Q epinephrine autoinjectors will be imported from the U.S. amid Pfizer's shortage of EpiPens, which cost about $100 each before pharmacy dispensing fees.

A federal whistleblower says Canada doesn't protect people who speak out. The former Employment Insurance fraud investigator was fired after leaking information to the media about aggressive government targets to cut people from the EI program.

Nike is courting controversy over its ad with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. While Trump supporters are calling for a boycott of the brand, the ad with the #TakeAKnee protester could help Nike tap into a younger, more racially diverse market.

This week in recalls

These snowboard boots could pose a fall hazard; these industrial grade humidifiers could pose a risk of fire and electrical shock; these barstools could pose a fall hazard; these wood finishing products lack the proper packaging and labelling and could pose a danger to human health.

With files from The Canadian Press

