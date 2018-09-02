Airline luggage fees and mislabelled seafood: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Increased baggage fees

It's going to cost you more to check a bag on an Air Canada or WestJet flight, and your carry-on luggage could be next. The two airlines are raising the fee to $30 for the first checked bag and $50 for the second on most economy flights. Some experts predict airlines will eventually introduce carry-on charges to speed up the boarding process and leave more room in overhead bins.

Walmart shoppers angry about 'fat tax'

Shoppers in Canada are criticizing the U.S.-based retail giant for charging more for plus-size clothing. Plus-size women's clothing items made by George — a brand exclusive to the chain — cost between 10 and 30 per cent more than regular sizes — a policy some customers call it an unjust "fat tax." A Walmart spokesperson said the company is looking at ways to reduce the extra costs that come with making plus-size clothing with an eye to lowering retail prices.

Widespread mislabelling of seafood

If you're a fan of seafood, there's a good chance you're not getting what you paid for. That's according to a new report from an ocean advocacy group that found 44 per cent of its tested seafood samples in five Canadian cities were mislabelled. In 75 per cent of those cases, cheaper fish was mislabelled as something more expensive. The group collected samples from 177 retailers and restaurants in Vancouver, Victoria, Toronto, Ottawa and Halifax.

Oceana Canada tested nearly 400 samples of seafood from retailers and restaurants in five cities across the country. (Jenn Hueting/Oceana)

Air Canada's app hack

If you have the Air Canada app on your phone, you'll need to change your password. That's because the company locked down all 1.7 million accounts after a possible breach. Personal information for about 20,000 customers might have been "improperly accessed." That includes any data you may have saved in your profile on the app, like your passport number.

Air Canada says about 1% of the people who use the app were affected by the possible breach. (AirCanada.com)

Nursing home staffing

The government in New Brunswick is promising to give staff more time to care for nursing home residents. Liberal leader Brian Gallant said if re-elected he would increase care to 3.5 hours per day. It's the fourth time the promise has been made to voters since 2006 (and broken each time). Our year-long hidden camera investigation found chronic understaffing in Ontario nursing homes.

What else is going on?

Canada's health minister says an EpiPen alternative will be imported from the U.S. The Auvi-Q autoinjectors have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and will be imported to ease the current shortage.

Even homeowners in Vancouver and Toronto want housing prices to fall. An Angus Reid survey suggests owners in both cities think the costs are "unreasonably high."

Canada's duty-free level has stayed the same for 30 years, but free trade talks could change that. Canadians currently pay duties on imported goods worth more than $20 — 40 times lower than the U.S. — and one trade expert says raising that threshold is likely a good negotiation tactic.

This week in recalls

This salad kit could be contaminated with Listeria; these jackets could pose a significant entanglement hazard to children; these portable USB wall chargers could overheat and melt, posing a fire and burn hazard; this light fixture could ignite if not installed correctly, posing a fire and burn hazard; these lobster plush toys could pose a choking hazard to young children.

