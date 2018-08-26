Call centre confessions and the future of Aeroplan: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Telco sales secrets revealed

The voices on the other end of those telco sales calls are now speaking out to the CRTC. One former customer service rep describes a "toxic" work environment where he said he was "unknowingly lying" about a free 30-day trial that was only free if the customer kept the service. The public inquiry comes after our hidden camera investigation with Go Public earlier this year captured misleading sales tactics from Bell Canada.

Recalled valsartan medications

If you take medication for your heart or blood pressure, be sure to check those labels. Health Canada has expanded its recall of certain medications containing valsartan. The affected drug was manufactured in China and may contain an impurity that could increase the risk of cancer if used above acceptable levels over a long period of time. Thirty-six medications are now on the recall list.

Watch those Aeroplan miles

Your Aeroplan points are in for more changes now that Air Canada is set to buy back Aeroplan. The good news: you may not have to rush to use up your miles. The bad news: a mile today might not be worth as much when the deal closes. The takeover includes Aeroplan's credit card partners, but American Express isn't part of the bid — its future with the loyalty program is still unclear.

A consortium led by Air Canada has struck a deal to acquire Aeroplan from Aimia Inc. for $450 million in cash. 1:57

Unlocked phones triggering thefts

You can currently buy unlocked phones free of charge, but Bell and Rogers say that CRTC rule is triggering more phone thefts. Previously, telcos sold customers phones locked to their networks and charged a fee — generally $50 — to unlock them before people could switch providers. One consumer advocate says he doesn't think the theft reports will prompt the CRTC to reconsider the ruling.

Bell and Rogers warned the CRTC last year that selling unlocked phones would attract thieves. Now, they claim their concerns have been proven accurate. (Shutterstock)

'Apology teams' on staff

Companies want you to know they're sorry — and they don't want to waste any time before telling you. Loblaws, Tim Hortons and Facebook are a few of the companies that have issued apologies in recent months. In the age of viral content, millions of dollars and the risk of alienating customers are at stake, so special 'apology teams' sometimes spring into action when things go wrong.

Loblaws said sorry with a $25 gift card to customers who felt they had been affected by a bread price-fixing scandal. (CBC)

What else is going on?

Canadian men with the highest incomes can expect to live eight years longer than men who are the lowest earners. That's according to a C.D. Howe study of life expectancy in Canada. For women, the gap between the richest and the poorest is just three years.

B.C.'s craft beer is taking off in Asia, where a pint can cost up to $25. Seven British Columbia brewers now have beers in countries that include China, Thailand and Singapore. High import tariffs quadruple price in some places, but that's not halting demand.

This week in recalls

These pool step systems could pose a drowning hazard; these electric bike motor controllers could pose a crash and injury hazard; these bicycles could pose a fall hazard; this shower filter could release its mineral contents into your eyes; these wooden toy airplanes could pose a choking hazard for small children; and these magnet sets could be easily swallowed or inhaled by children, posing a serious health hazard.

