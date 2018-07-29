Higher prices at Loblaws and cars by subscription: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Higher prices on Loblaws shelves

If you buy your groceries at Loblaws, you'll likely be paying more at the checkout soon. Loblaw CEO Galen Weston said Canada's tariffs on $16.6 billion of U.S. imports are partly to blame for the potential increase in prices. He also pointed to higher transportation costs and a low loonie adding pressure on the grocery and pharmacy chain.

Pitch to buy back Aeroplan

If you were worried about your Aeroplan points losing their value, you might be in luck. Air Canada is teaming up with TD, CIBC and Visa to try to buy back its former rewards program. The airline announced plans to start its own loyalty program, but if this offer is accepted, it appears the new owners would convert existing Aeroplan members to the new Air Canada program.

Air Canada will parts ways with the Aeroplan loyalty program on June 29, 2020. (Air Canada/CBC)

Cars by subscription

Have you ever wished you could use a car when you need one, but without buying or leasing? Car subscription services — similar to Netflix for cars — have started up in the Canadian market. One company is already here and another called Flexdrive is coming by the end of 2018. Some subscriptions start at $400 US per month, while luxury vehicles are more expensive.

Fred Mitchell is shown behind the wheel of his Cadillac, which he got through a U.S.-based subscription service. He's had 18 cars in the last four years — and hasn't owned a single one. (Joe Fiorino/CBC News)

Ivanka Trump shuts fashion line

First Nordstrom and The Bay dropped her line, and now you won't be able to find the Ivanka Trump Collection in any stores. The daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to pull the plug on her fashion line. Soon after her father took office, the brand became a focus of consumer boycotts. However, outlets that dropped the brand cited poor sales.

More from Marketplace: "The Trump effect" in Canada

What else is going on?

In Canada, Uber and Lyft drivers can't live stream riders without "explicit" consent. The live streams are technically legal under Missouri law, but Canadian privacy experts say drivers would be barred from doing the same here.

Loblaws mails $25 gift cards to shoppers who didn't expect to get one. The retailer started sending out cards in January after admitting its role in a bread price-fixing scandal, but some people refused to send ID to qualify for a card.

