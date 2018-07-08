Credit report nightmare and Heinz ketchup takes a hit: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Name mix-up drops woman's credit score

If you have the same name and birth date as another person, it could have financial consequences. A Halifax-area woman found that out the hard way when credit reporting agency TransUnion mixed her up with another Jennifer Lowe (same date of birth, different address and middle name). She said the agency blamed her for not checking her credit score often enough and that it took three weeks to resolve the issue.

Lowe uncovered the error when her bank gave her the chance to review her credit report with TransUnion. It was 149 points lower than her score with Equifax. She could see private information and financial accounts connected to the other Jennifer Lowe, including her address, workplace, credit cards and bank loans. The president of a credit counselling agency isn't surprised by the mix-up and says "it happens on a frequent basis."

TransUnion confused Jennifer Lowe for another woman with the same first and last name and lowered her credit score dramatically. (Yvonne Colbert/CBC)

WestJet baggage policy

Complaints about airline luggage are nothing new, but now travellers are accusing WestJet of having a baggage policy that's discriminatory. You can't check in more than two bags on flights to Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago — unless the extra luggage is "a golf bag containing golf clubs." A customer's son said the policy gives preferential treatment to tourists, rather than immigrants travelling to their country of origin. His mother was travelling to Jamaica to attend her sister's funeral and was prevented from bringing an oversized bag.

The company said it's reviewing the part of the baggage policy related to golf bags. It said travellers who want to bring more than two bags to Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago can do so through its shipping service, WestJet Cargo.

WestJet is reviewing part of its baggage policy after a tweet sparked a backlash online on Wednesday. (Briar Stewart/CBC)

Heinz ketchup takes a hit

If you're looking for made-in-Canada products at the supermarket, French's is stealing the spotlight. Meanwhile, Heinz is on a PR campaign to highlight its Canadian connections after its U.S.-made ketchup imports were hit with a 10 per cent tariff. The company is trying to reach out to consumers boycotting U.S.-made products, saying it still produces items like cheese and peanut butter in Canada and employs more than 2,000 workers here. French's ketchup won't be hit with tariffs because it's made in Canada.

Ontario anti-scalping law on hold

Ontario has shelved a key part of its controversial anti-scalping law. Premier Doug Ford is suspending the part of the law that would have capped prices ticket scalpers can charge to fans of live music and sports at 50 per cent of the face value. The new government hasn't said what it will do instead to curb the skyrocketing prices on resale websites such as StubHub, Ticketmaster and SeatGeek.

More from Marketplace: We investigated how bots and scalpers prevent you from getting tickets in our 2016 episode The Ticket Game.

What else is going on?

Bell and Rogers slash high-speed internet prices in Toronto — for now. Both telecom giants cut their home internet packages down to just under $80 per month in parts of the city — about a 45 per cent drop — but they won't last forever. One expert says the local, short-term price war is a way for carriers to hook customers by showing what faster networks can do.

Yelp doesn't have to take down defamatory reviews, according to the California Supreme Court. A lot of people were watching this ruling, and internet companies were warning that if the court went the other way, it could be used to silence online speech.

This week in recalls

This ground beef could be contaminated with E. coli; these arugula microgreens could be contaminated with salmonella; these strollers don't meet latching system requirements; these children's coveralls could pose a choking hazard.

