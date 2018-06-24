BuyCanadian campaign and Aeroplan rewards changes: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

#BuyCanadian campaign

Would you swear off buying American-made products? A number of Canadians on social media are resolving to #BuyCanadian in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and the trade dispute. But there are a few problems: because our economies are so interconnected, it's not really easy to do. Some argue it's the same kind of protectionist thinking that it aims to counter.

The trade tension isn't the only reason some Canadians are boycotting U.S. products and cancelling their vacations south of the border. Since taking office, Trump's rhetoric has left many people of colour feeling unwelcome and concerned for their safety. Images of the recent immigration crackdown on children at the border is also making Canadians think twice about visiting the United States.

Swooping in without the perks

You can now fly with Swoop, but don't expect any bells or whistles. WestJet's low-cost airline launched this week, joining a growing market in Canada. Primera Air and Norwegian Air are getting ready to offer cheap tickets to Europe later this year. Swoop says fares should be 30 to 40 per cent lower than a national carrier, but you'll be charged extra for things like carry-on baggage and seat selection.​

Legalizing pot in October

Mark it on your calendar: 10/17 may be the new 4/20 now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced marijuana will be legal in Canada starting on Oct. 17. You'll be able to buy, possess or share up to 30 grams or grow up to four plants (unless you're in Quebec or Manitoba, which are banning would-be green thumbs). The practical details of implementing legalization have been left largely to the provinces and territories.

Cannabis will be legal as of Oct. 17, but there are some practical considerations to keep in mind — like what could happen at the U.S. border if you admit to smoking the drug. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Aeroplan rewards changes

If you're an Aeroplan member, you might be able to earn miles faster in a few years. That's according to the company's promise of a new beginning after Air Canada cuts ties with the rewards program in 2020. Not everyone's buying it though — some members are rushing to use their miles, fearful that Aeroplan could devalue their points once it loses access to discounted Air Canada seats.

Air Canada will part ways with the Aeroplan loyalty program on June 29, 2020. (Air Canada/CBC)

What else is going on?

Hudson's Bay and other stores pressured to dump Trump products. Some business experts say the campaign may be fruitless since Trump family merchandise like Ivanka's dresses have already fallen out of favour with shoppers.

U.S. study reminds people that depression is a possible side-effect of many medications. One of the study's limitations is there is no way to prove the link between depression and certain medications. A psychiatrist at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health is urging caution when interpreting the results.

This week in recalls

This cheese could be contaminated with E. coli; this jogging stroller could pose a potential risk of cut or laceration; these safety glasses could pose a risk of eye injury; and this sprouting mix could be contaminated with salmonella.

