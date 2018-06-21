Manulife Financial Corp. said Thursday it plans to cut about 700 jobs in Canada over the next 18 months as it moves to digitize and combine some of its operations.

The company said the cuts will come through voluntary exits and natural attrition.

The company currently employs more than 13,000 staff in Canada, and about 35,000 people globally.

In addition to the announcement of job cuts, the company also said it plans to consolidate two separate locations into one headquarters Waterloo, Ont.,

Manulife Canada president and CEO Michael Doughty said customers' embrace of digital technology has changed their expectations for how they interact with their financial service providers.

"Our industry has not kept pace with this change," Doughty said in a release.

He said the company is changing to focus on digital innovation and operational efficiency "to ensure we remain competitive and make it easier for customers to do business with us."

The company also said it is hiring and retraining employees across the country with a focus on technology skills.

Shares of Manulife Financial were up three cents at $24.87 in early afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.