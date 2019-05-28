MacKenzie Bezos pledges to give away half of her $35B fortune to charity

MacKenzie Bezos is pledging half her fortune to charity, following in the footsteps of American billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Gates.

The ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Seattle-based Amazon, finalized her divorce in April and reportedly got a stake in the online shopping giant worth over $35 billion US.

The Giving Pledge was started in 2010 by 40 of the wealthiest people in the U.S. It involves billionaires pledging at least half of their wealth to charitable causes either while they are alive or in their wills.

MacKenzie Bezos's name was added to the list of official signatories on Tuesday. Other prominent signatories include:

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder.

Carl Icahn, an investor.

Larry Ellison, Oracle founder.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO.

Ted Turner, media mogul.

Jeff Skoll, eBay founder.

So far, about 200 individuals or families have signed on to the pledge, with a notable exception of Jeff Bezos, who individually remains the richest man in the world, even after his divorce. According to the latest calculations by Bloomberg, his net worth Tuesday was roughly $113 billion, after it increased by almost $500 million on Monday alone.

"We each come by the gifts we have to offer by an infinite series of influences and lucky breaks we can never fully understand," MacKenzie Bezos, a novelist and founder of an anti-bullying organization, wrote in a letter. "In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share."