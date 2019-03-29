Investors hitch a ride on Lyft's IPO at $72 a share

Lyft had little trouble getting investors to hop on board its increasingly popular ride-hailing service, as its initial public offering fetched a $72 US per-share price that exceeded even its own expectations.

The price sets Lyft's market value at $24 billion, though the San Francisco company still hasn't turned a profit since co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer started the service in 2012.

The big test was underway Friday as the company's stock begins trading on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol "LYFT."

Around midday it was changing hands at $87 a share, up 20 per cent from the IPO price of $72.

It marks the first time that most people who have used their smartphone to summon a car dispatched by Lyft or its bigger rival, Uber, will have a chance to make a bet on whether the ride-hailing phenomenon will continue to transform transportation and eventually become a major money maker.

The institutional investors that bought into the IPO clearly think so, enabling Lyft to demand a price that was above its initial goal of $62 to $68 per share.

Uber is expected to go public later this spring.