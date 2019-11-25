Luxury conglomerate LVMH to buy Tiffany for $16.2B US

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH has agreed to buy Tiffany for $16.2 billion US in its biggest acquisition yet as the French luxury goods maker bets it can restore the iconic U.S. jeweller's lustre.

The $135-per share cash deal will boost LVMH's smallest business, the jewelry and watch division that is already home to Bulgari and Tag Heuer, and help it expand in one of the fastest-growing sections of the industry.

Fashion and accessories brands including Christian Dior generate the bulk of earnings at LVMH, run by France's richest man, Bernard Arnault, though growth in jewellery has shone in recent years.

LVMH shares opened up around 1.8 per cent on Monday and Tiffany's Frankfurt-listed stock was up 6.6 per cent.

Tiffany CEO Alessandro Bogliolo said the transaction would "provide further support, resources and momentum."

The companies said they expected to close the deal in mid 2020. Tiffany said in the statement its board of directors recommended that shareholders approve the transaction with LVMH.

Tiffany CEO Alessandro Bogliolo, seen in this 2018 file photo, said Monday that the deal would 'provide further support, resources and momentum' to the brand. (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

The $135 price tag represents a 7.5 per cent premium over Tiffany's closing share level on Friday, and is more than 50 per cent higher than where the stock price stood before LVMH's interest emerged.

Founded in New York in 1837 and known for its signature robin's egg blue packaging, Tiffany is one of the best-known names in the jewellery industry, and featured in the movie Breakfast at Tiffany's starring Audrey Hepburn.

The label, which has more than 300 stores worldwide and made almost half of its sales at home last year, has been struggling to win over younger shoppers in recent years and compete with lower-priced rivals such as Denmark's Pandora A/S and Signet Jewelers.

It now also has to contend with a Washington-Beijing trade war and shifting spending patterns as Chinese shoppers retreat from the United States and spend more at home.

Tiffany, based in the U.S., has faced increasing competition from lower-cost rivals. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

"Tiffany's brand equity and the strength of the image of its iconic 1837 Blue Box are more valuable than the current financials suggest," Jefferies analyst Flavio Cereda said in a note published just before the deal was confirmed.

"LVMH can leverage off these to launch a more concerted 'attack' on the Asian millennial market."

Chinese consumers in their 20s and 30s are helping to fuel growth across the luxury goods industry.

Growth in jewelry outpaced that of other businesses such as fashion in 2018, according to consultancy Bain & Co, which forecast comparable sales in the $20 billion global jewelry market were set to grow 7 per cent this year.

The acquisition positions LVMH, the world's biggest luxury conglomerate, squarely on the turf occupied by its rival Richemont, the owner of Cartier.