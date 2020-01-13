Skip to Main Content
Lululemon expects 4th quarter earnings to be higher than planned
Lululemon Athletica now expects to make more in its fourth quarter than originally expected. It now expects net revenue in a range of $1.370 billion US to $1.380 billion US.

Lululemon Athletica's logo is seen on the outside of its flagship store on Robson Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday August 21, 2014. Lululemon Athletica Inc. now says it expects to have higher earnings in the 4th quarter than originally expected. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is raising its financial guidance for its fourth-quarter.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it now expects net revenue in a range of $1.370 billion US to $1.380 billion US based on a total comparable sales increase in the mid to high teens on a constant dollar basis.

The new range is up with earlier guidance for net revenue of $1.315 billion to $1.330 billion based on a total comparable sales increase in the low double digits on a constant dollar basis.

Diluted earnings per share are expected to now be in a range of $2.22 to $2.25 for the fourth quarter.

Lululemon's earlier guidance had been for diluted earnings per share of $2.10 to $2.13.

The company's fourth quarter ends Feb. 2.

