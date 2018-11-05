Lowe's closing 31 locations in Canada, mainly Rona stores

Home improvement retailer Lowe's is closing a total of 31 locations, including 27 underperforming Lowe's and Rona stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador, and 20 locations in the U.S.

The North Carolina-based chain said Monday morning that the closures are "part of its ongoing strategic reassessment" of its business. Most are in Ontario and Quebec.

Only two of the closing locations are currently branded as Lowe's, and both are in Ontario. One in Calgary is a Reno-Depot. The rest are Ronas.

Across all of its brands, Lowe's currently has 2,390 stores across North America including 630 in Canada.

These are the stores in Canada that will be shut:

B.C.

Rona at 105-1015 Columbia Street, New Westminster.

Alberta

Rona at 11520 – 24th Street SE, Calgary.

Reno-Depot at 12330 Symons Valley Road NW, Calgary.

Ontario

Rona at 1133 Dundas Street West, Mississauga.

Rona at1692 Lakeshore Rd, Mississauga.

Rona at 132 Black Road, Sault Ste. Marie.

Rona at 943 Barry Downe Road, Sudbury.

Rona at 1575 Chemong Road, Peterborough.

Rona at 1452 Bath Road, Kingston.

Rona at 178 Water Street, Lakefield Lowe's, Toronto.

Lowe's at 6600 Yonge Street, Toronto.

Lowe's at 248 Northern Avenue, Sault Ste. Marie.

Quebec

Rona at 335, Route 209, Sainte-Clotilde-de-Chateauguay.

Rona at 870, boulevard d'Iberville, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

Rona at 723, boulevard L'Ange-Gardien, L'Assomption.

Rona at 788, rue Moeller, Granby.

Rona at 134, boulevard Sainte-Rose, Laval.

Rona at 9200, boulevard Maurice-Duplessis, Montreal.

Rona at 1200, rue Mantha, Rouyn-Noranda.

Rona at 194, rue Principale, Ange-Gardien.

Rona at 100, rue du Parc Industriel, Saint Elzéar.

Newfoundland & Labrador

Rona at 825 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay.

Rona at 53-59 Main Highway, Goulds.

Rona at 1297 Topsail Road, Paradise.

Rona at 60 O'Leary Avenue, St. John's.

Rona at 710 Torbay Road, St. John's

Rona at 239 Conception Bay, Bay Roberts.

In addition to the retail store closures, the company said it will shut regional support centres in Mississauga, Ont. and St John's, along with a truss plant in St. John's and a block plant in Kamloops, B.C.

Closures across North America are expected to be finished by the end of February 2019.

Lowe's bought rival Quebec chain Rona in 2016 in a $3.2-billion takeover, and soon began consolidating some of those locations into Lowe's stores to streamline operations.