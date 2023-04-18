Loblaws names new president and CEO, replacing Galen Weston in top job

Galen Weston is stepping down as president of Loblaws starting next year and will be replaced by a Danish retail executive.

The company announced the news in a press release on Tuesday morning.

Per Bank is currently CEO of Danish retail chain Salling Group A/S, which runs more than 1,700 supermarkets across three countries in Europe.

Loblaws says the leadership transition was planned in advance, and part of a "global talent search" that began in August of last year when chief operating officer Robert Sawyer announced he was stepping down.

"It comes after two years of superb performance at the company as it executed against a strategy anchored in retail excellence," Loblaws said.

Galen Weston has been president of Loblaws since 2021 when Sarah Davis retired from the job.

While he will no longer be president, Weston will remain chair of the company's board, as well as CEO of Loblaws' parent company, George Weston Ltd.