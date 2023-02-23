Loblaw profits up nearly 10% in Q4 after strong demand for food, meds
Rising prices are forcing consumers to prioritize spending on essentials
Loblaw Companies on Thursday forecast annual earnings above analysts' expectations, after the Canadian retailer's fourth-quarter results beat estimates, helped by strength in its pharmacy business and as demand held up for groceries.
The company's fourth-quarter revenue rose about 10 per cent to $14.01 billion Cdn, topping estimates of $13.75 billion.
On an adjusted basis, Loblaw earned $1.76 Cdn per share, beating analysts' expectations of $1.71 per share.
Retailers are leaning on sales of food and medicines as rising prices are forcing consumers to prioritize spending on essentials and trade down to cheaper private-label alternatives from higher-priced brands.
Loblaw posted a 9.7 per cent rise in retail segment sales, reflecting strong growth in its food and drug businesses, with steady demand for cough and cold medicines, as well as high-margin beauty and cosmetics products.
Retail bellwether Walmart Inc., however, forecast its full-year earnings below estimates on Tuesday, and warned that tight spending by consumers could pressure profit margins.
Loblaw, on the other hand, expects its full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per common share to grow in the low double-digits compared with the average analyst estimate of 9.64 per cent, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?