Loblaw's decision to freeze prices on all No Name items until January labelled a 'PR strategy'

Canada's biggest grocery chain is freezing prices on all its No Name products for the next three months.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. — which operates such grocery stores as Loblaws, Zehrs, No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore — says it has locked in prices of the popular house brand, which includes more than 1,500 grocery items, until Jan. 31, 2023.

In a letter shared with some of its customers on Monday, Loblaw chairman and president Galen G. Weston says the price of an average basket of groceries is up about 10 per cent this year, with such items as apples, soup and chips up even more.

Have a question or something to say? Email: ask@cbc.ca or join us live in the comments now.

Weston said much of this is "maddeningly" out of the company's control as food suppliers pass on higher costs to Loblaw.

The chain has pushed back against some increases where it can, he said, but suppliers are contending with the same cost increases faced by consumers — with higher prices for everything from raw materials to energy and transportation.

"None of these explanations offer much comfort when you're worried about your family's budget and uncertain about how much you'll need each month to pay for food," Weston said in a letter to members of the company's loyalty program, PC Optimum.

Last year, a fight over higher prices briefly saw the company suspend the sale of Frito-Lay products at its stores, before the two sides came to an agreement.

Grocery chains have come under fire for being seen to be making excessive profits at a time when consumers are stretched thin due to rising inflation.

A few years ago, grocery chains including Loblaw, Sobeys, Metro and others took a reputational hit with shoppers when they were found by Canada's competition watchdog to have been colluding to fix the price of bread and other baked goods for years.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has made grocery store profits a rallying call, noting that the major Canadian chains have taken in $2.3 billion in profit so far this year.

$2.3 billion<br><br>That's how much grocery corporations have made so far in 2022. <br><br>On Monday, I'm forcing a vote in Parliament to investigate price-gouging and lower your food prices. <br><br>Help us pressure Justin Trudeau and Pierre Poilievre to do the same.<a href="https://t.co/4n10mrhPkH">https://t.co/4n10mrhPkH</a> —@theJagmeetSingh

Loblaw's profits have indeed risen of late, with the company revealing net earnings of $387 million in its most recently completed quarter. That's up by $12 million from this time last year and by $121 million from the same period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

At rival Metro Inc., net earnings came in at $275 million in the most recent quarter, up from $252 million a year ago and $222 million in the same period in 2019.

It's a similar trend at Empire Co., the owner of Sobeys, which posted net earnings of $187 million in its most recently completed quarter. That was down slightly from $188 million in the same period a year earlier but up from $120 million in the same period pre-pandemic.

Jim Stanford, an economist and director of the research institute Centre for Future Work, said while many Canadian corporations have tried to paint themselves as the victims of inflation, their financial results show that they are in fact contributing to it.

"Corporate profits have soared right alongside consumer prices, and it isn't a coincidence,"he told CBC News in an interview on Monday. "The evidence is clear that corporations are doing much more than passing on higher costs."

As a percentage of Canada's entire GDP, he noted that corporate profits hit an all-time high of almost 20 per cent in the second quarter of this year. While other sectors — notably the energy sector — have seen profits increase at a faster rate, Stanford said, grocers are clearly coming out ahead.

"We should see this as a PR gesture from a company that knows it's in the eye right now," he said of Loblaw's decision to freeze No Name prices.

Similar moves in other countries

The decision by Loblaw to freeze prices of the private label brand with its distinctive yellow-and-black packaging follows similar announcements by grocers in other countries.

In August, French supermarket chain Carrefour announced plans to freeze prices on about 100 of its house-brand products until Nov. 30.

In June, Lidl's U.S. arm introduced a summer price-cutting campaign to ease the inflationary burden on customers. The company said it dropped prices on more than 100 items in its stores across nine East Coast states until August.

"We've seen grocers voluntarily freezing prices across the G7 for a while now," said Sylvain Charlebois, professor of food distribution and food policy at Dalhousie University in Halifax. "It should have happened a long time ago in Canada."

Still, freezing No Name prices will offer much-needed relief to Canadians, he said, adding it will also help to repair some of the image issues facing Canada's big grocers, Charlebois said.

"This is also a PR strategy.... A lot of Canadians are blaming grocers for what's going on with food inflation," he said. "Some of it is deserved ... but much of that criticism is unfair because food prices can rise for a variety of reasons beyond a grocer's control."