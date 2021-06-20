Company recalls some Linessa 21 birth control pills due to missing, mispackaged tablets

Aspen Pharmacare Canada is recalling one lot of Linessa 21, a prescription birth control pill, due to missing and mispackaged pills, Health Canada said in an alert.

Some of the affected blister packs — lot 200049, which expire in March 2023 — may have missing pills, more than one tablet in the same blister pocket or pills in the wrong order, according to the recall alert issued on Saturday. The alert is intended for the general public as well as health-care professionals.

Anyone with a package with missing or mispackaged pills should return it to their pharmacy for a replacement.

"Do not miss a pill, take a pill out of order, or take two pills at the same time, as this could lead to undesired pregnancy and other side-effects, including spotting and irregular bleeding," the alert said.

"If you have questions or concerns about your product or about alternatives, talk to a health-care professional and use an effective back-up method of contraception (such as condoms)."

Health Canada said it will inform Canadians if there are any other affected lots. It also said people should report any health product-related side-effects or complaints to Health Canada.

People with questions about the recall can also contact Aspen Pharmacare Canada, which is based in Oakville, Ont., by email or by calling 1-844-330-1213.