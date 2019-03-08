Canadian tech unicorn Lightspeed stock jumps 25% after TSX IPO

Shares in Montreal-based technology company Lightspeed POS Inc. jumped on their first day of trading on Friday, up 25 per cent.

Founded in 2005, the software company provides point of sale, payment processing and other services for other almost 50,000 restaurants and other businesses. The company processed $13 billion worth of transactions last year, according to company filings.

It raised $240 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, selling 15 million shares for $16 each. Friday is the first day the general public can buy the shares on the stock market, and they are eagerly bidding them up in early trading. The shares were trading at just over $20 a share nearing midday, with more than 5 million shares changing hands.

The $16 IPO price is higher than the range of $13 to $15 the company had given as an expected range when it announced its plans to go public last month. That's because the offering was more popular than anticipated, so they were able to raise their price.

The IPO has sold off just under one fifth of the company for $240 million, giving the company a total value of $1.4 billion. That officially makes the company what's known as a unicorn in start-up circles — a valuation of $1 billion before going public.

Despite going public, the company's dual-share voting structure means that controlling interest in the company will remain with company insiders, including CEO and founder Dax Dasilva.