Lee Iacocca, former Chrysler CEO who rescued company in the 80s, dies at 94
Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca, who became famous for rescuing the struggling automaker in the 1980s, has died at the age of 94 in Bel Air, Calif., according to former colleagues.
Famous for TV ads in which he said: 'If you can find a better car, buy it!'
Iacocca was a master pitchman. He put the Mustang in Ford's lineup in the 1960s. Two decades later, he became famous when he resurrected Chrysler.
He was also well-known for his TV ads from that time, in which he said: "If you can find a better car, buy it!"
Iacocca also wrote two best-selling books and was courted as a presidential candidate for 1988. He had a 32-year career at Ford and Chrysler and helped launch some of Detroit's most significant cars — including the minivan, the Chrysler K-car and the Ford Escort.
