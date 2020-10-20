Skip to Main Content
Laurentian Bank names Rania Llewellyn CEO, first woman to hold top job
Laurentian Bank of Canada has named Rania Llewellyn to be its next president and CEO.

Llewellyn ascends to top job at Laurentian after 26-year career at Scotiabank

A sign sits outside the head offices of Laurentian Bank in Montreal, March 19, 2013. The Bank reported its financial results at their annual general meeting on Tuesday. (Christinne Muschi/Reuters)

Laurentian Bank has named Rania Llewellyn to be its next CEO, a move that the bank says makes her the first woman to hold the top job at a major Canadian lender.

Born in Kuwait, Rania immigrated to Canada in 1992. She comes to the top job at Montreal-based lender Laurentian after a 26-year career at Scotiabank, where she started as a teller before moving up to a series of managerial and executive roles, most recently the executive vice-president of global business payments. 

"Rania Llewellyn is the right leader to usher in a new era at Laurentian Bank," board member Michelle Savoy said in a release. "She has a proven track record as an energetic, strategic thinker focused on customer experience and tangible results. Following a rigorous search process, we are confident she is the change agent this bank needs to address the headwinds it faces and to establish a foundation for future growth and success," said Savoy, who headed up the search process for a new CEO.

In a release, Llewellyn said she was "thrilled and honoured" to join the bank and added that she is "committed to always putting our customers first in everything we do. I look forward to working with my new colleagues across Canada and in the U.S. to develop a strategy for long-term growth and success that meets the needs and expectations of all our stakeholders."

The bank says Llewellyn is the first woman to be CEO at a major chartered Canadian bank.

HSBC Canada, and online bank Tangerine are both headed up by women — Linda Seymour and Gillian Riley, respectively — but those banks are not independently operated, and are rather divisions of other, larger banks.

None of the so-called Big Five Canadian Banks — Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Toronto-Dominion Bank and the Royal Bank of Canada — have ever had a woman as CEO.

Laurentian bank has 2,900 employees and more than $28 billion in assets under management. Earlier this year Laurentian cut its dividend for the first time in 30 years.

