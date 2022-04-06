Republicans blame Keystone XL demise for high gas prices
GOP rails against pump prices amid war in Ukraine
Republicans are resurrecting the long-dead Keystone XL pipeline expansion in an effort to blame President Joe Biden for soaring gasoline prices.
The controversial cross-border project, cancelled by Biden on his first day in office, is playing a prominent role in a congressional hearing on Capitol Hill.
Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster says that decision is proving a costly one in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
McMaster tells members of the House energy committee that the Biden administration's fossil-fuel policies are working at cross-purposes.
He says Biden pulled the plug on a project that would have provided a low-impact way of boosting oil and gas imports from Canada.
The White House has so far refused to confirm a Wall Street Journal report that the administration is exploring ways to increase energy imports from north of the border.
