TMX Group Ltd. has named John McKenzie as its new chief executive, effectively immediately.

McKenzie has been serving as interim chief executive of the company, which owns the Toronto Stock Exchange and other market operators, since the retirement of former CEO Lou Eccleston in January 2020.

He has spent 20 years in increasingly senior executive positions at TMX Group, including as chief financial officer.

John McKenzie is CEO of TMX Corp. which owns the Toronto Stock Exchange (TMX Corp.)

Eccleston stepped down in January following allegations against him related to conduct prior to his time at the company.

Business Insider in November reported that Eccleston was accused in court records and filings of inappropriate behaviour involving female employees while he was a senior executive at Bloomberg in New York.

TMX has said an investigator found no evidence that Eccleston engaged in sexual harassment or sexual misconduct while employed at TMX.