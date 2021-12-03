Canada's economy added 154,000 new jobs last month, surging past expectations and enough to move the jobless rate down to just 6 per cent.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that the service sector and goods-producing industries both added jobs, and more than half of them — 80,000 — were of the full-time variety.

Economists had been expected the economy to have gained jobs last month, but only about 35,000.

The jobs surge means Canada now has 186,000 more jobs today than it did before the pandemic.

More to come.