Fed chair Jerome Powell to speak on market concerns Thursday

Investors will be looking for new clues on U.S. interest rate policy when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks before the Economic Club of Washington on Thursday afternoon.

The Fed chair will be taking questions in what will be his first major comments since the central bank took a decidedly more cautious tone about its future pace of interest rate hikes.

Powell's comments come amid rising uncertainty since early December, when the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate to 2.5 per cent. Since then, stock markets endured a topsy-turvy end to the year as the U.S. government shut down and global trade tensions ratcheted higher.

"I would expect them to repeat that the economy is strong," Scotiabank economist Derek Holt said.

